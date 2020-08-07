Chrissy Teigen's Version Of Chickpea Soup With Shrimp Is Her Favourite; Learn How To Make

Chrissy Teigen's love for food and cooking is widely known among her fans. Teigen has also written several cookbooks and often shares some of the best recipes with her fans on social media. She has her own website titled Cravings by Chrissy Teigen that features recipes shared by the actor and various other tips for cooking.

The actor's recipe for preparing Chickpea soup with shrimp has been widely popular among her fans. Read on to know chickpea soup with shrimp recipe by Chrissy Teigen:

Chrissy Teigen's Chickpea soup with smoky shrimp recipe

Ingredients

For the soup

4 tbsp butter

1 sliced onion

1 red apple, peeled, cored and sliced

2 tbsp pure tahini paste

2 (14-ounce) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

3 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup white wine

1 1/2 tsp kosher salt

For the smoky shrimp

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp salt

1 pound large shrimp, cleaned and shelled

1 cup chicken broth

Chopped chives

Directions: Serves 4-6

Take a stockpot and add butter, wait until it melts. Later add onion, apple, salt and stir until it turns golden brown. After that, add white wine and tahini and stir. Keep stirring until all the ingredients are mixed properly.

Keep aside 1/4 cup chickpeas aside and add the rest of the chickpeas and chicken and onion mixed with salt. Boil the mixture and simmer until the liquid turns thick. With the help of an immersion blender, mix the soup and season it with salt. Pour it into the pot and make sure the mixture is kept warm.

For preparing smoky shrimp, take a large pan and heat the pan and later add oil, paprika and salt to it. Then add shrimp and toss it to both sides. Sear the shrimps added and wait until they are caramelized and thoroughly cooked. Remove the shrimps and add to the pot and cook. Add a couple of shrimps towards the centre and then drizzle it with pan sauce. One can garnish the dish with chives.

Chrissy Teigen revealed that chickpea soup with smoky shrimp is one of her most favourite recipes. Teigen shared that the recipe is her fresher version of a soup contained in a can. She shared quick tips like pureeing the chickpeas which help in getting smooth texture. She also shared how adding ingredients like apple, paprika and tahini add flavour to the shrimp recipe. For those who prefer consuming vegetarian food, Chrissy Teigen suggested skipping the shrimp and adding sauteed green vegetables.

