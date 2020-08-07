Dada Kondke's Birthday: Did You Know The Actor Entered Guinness Book Of World Records

Krishna ''Dada'' Konde aka Dada Kondke was one of the highly revered actors in the Marathi film industry. He was known for his powerful screen presence and unique style of dialogue delivery. Some of the most memorable performances of the actor came in movies like Tambdi Maati, Ekta Jeev Sadashiv, Pandu Hawaldar, Andheri Raat Mein Diya Tere Haath Mein, Aage Ki Soch, Khol De Meri Zuban, and others. August 8, 2020, marks the birth anniversary of Dada Kondke.

On this special occasion, here is something you need to know about the late veteran actor that very few fans might be aware of. He was entered in the Guinness Book of World Records. Read on to know more about this story:

Dada Kondke in the Guinness Book of World Records

Dada Kondke cemented his name in the Guinness Book of World Records for the highest number of movies -- that is nine films which achieved silver jubilee, running for a whopping 25 consecutive weeks. Apart from that, Dada Kondke was also credited for having popularized a unique genre. He is known to have introduced an explicit comedy genre into the Marathi film industry.

Dada Kondke made his debut with the film Tambi Maati, which released in 1969. The last film released starring Dada Kondke is Khol De Meri Zuban. The actor has worked in Hindi as well as Gujarati films. The Hindi films Dada Kondke featured in are Tere Mere Beech Mein, Andheri Raat Mein Diya Tere Haath Mein, Aage Ki Soch, Le Chal Apne Sang and Khol De Meri Zuban. Kondke was also a part of Chandu Jamadar, a Gujarati film released in 1977.

#DYK Dada Kondke entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the highest number of films (nine) that achieved silver jubilee status.#PravasMarathiCinemaCha

Dada Kondke was also a producer of several films and the lyricist of several popular numbers. The actor is known to have penned down songs on animals. Some of his popular songs include Manasa paras medhara bhai, from the movie Eakta Jeev Sadashiv, Labaad Landga Dhwang Karta- from Eakta Jeev Sadashiv, Chalara Vaghya, from the film Mala Gheun Chal, among several others. Originally known as Krishna Kondke, the actor was later given an honorific name ''Dada'', meaning ''elder brother''.

