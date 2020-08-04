Gunjan Saxena: Janhvi Kapoor gets support from Milap Zaveri, Apruva Asrani over trolling

Amid the debate on nepotism and favouritism and the abuse directed at star kids in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Jahnvi Kapoor too has been at the receiving end. As the trailer of the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl hit the web ahead of the release, there were some mean comments from netizens. Milap Zaveri and Apurva Asrani came out in the youngster’s support and slammed the trolling.

Janhvi Kapoor gets support from Apurva, Milap

Apurva Asrani took to Twitter and wrote that one had the right to dislike a trailer, but called it ‘downright cruel’ to call Janhvi ’filthy names’ and mock her performance in a film, that they have not seen yet. The writer-editor likened it to ‘witch-hunting’ an ‘innocent 23-year-old’, while highlighting her mother, legendary actress Sridevi’s death.

You have every right to dislike or to not watch #GunjanSaxena. But to call Jahnvi Kapoor filthy names & to make fun of her performance in a film you haven't even seen, is downright cruel. You are witch-hunting an innocent 23 year old, who recently & tragically lost her mother. — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) August 4, 2020

Milap Zaveri also responded to Apurva and condemned the ‘vile side’ of netizens. The director lashed out at the ‘hate’ being directed at her because she is a star kid and called it ‘disgusting’. He called it a ‘terrific looking trailer’ and added that Janhvi was looking super’ in it.

Absolutely. People are showing their most vile side sadly. As for #GunjanSaxena its a terrific looking trailer and Jhanvi is also looking absolutely super in it. Just coz she is a star kid to spew hate is disgusting. I for one will surely watch it and trust me most people will! https://t.co/vZzxDmlhWH — Milap (@zmilap) August 4, 2020

Gunjan Saxena

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl traces the real-life story of the first female combat aviator of the Indian Air Force, who played a crucial role in the 1999 Indo-Pak Kargil war. The trailer features Janhvi’s character's dream to become a pilot as a child, and how she is discouraged ‘because she is a girl’, and later also faces similar hurdles after joining the Air Force. The film, also starring Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi, has been directed by Sharan Sharma and hits Netflix on August 12.

