'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' Director Sharan Sharma Thanks Stunt Co-coordinator Marc

Sharan Sharma is all set to make his directorial debut with Netflix's upcoming movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The director took it to social media to thank Marc Wolff - an aerial stunt pilot and his team. Along with thanking the stunt pilot, Sharan Sharma also mentioned about the latter's notable work in other films, including some Hollywood films. Read to know more.

Sharan Sharma thanks Marc Wolff to be a part of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Sharan Sharma wrote that Marc Wolff has been a part of more than 160 films. The latter is best known for films like Mission: Impossible- Fallout, Skyfall, and Star Wars- The Force Awakens. Sharan Sharma wrote that it was an honour and privilege to work with the legendary Stunt and aerial coordinator and his fantastic green.

He mentioned everyone who was a part of the team including Adam, Giles, Stephen, and Basil. He further ended the sweet post thanking the team for their coordination and patience.

Marc Wolff is an American helicopter MI stunt pilot who has worked in many action films. His first film released in 1974 and since then, he co-ordinates aerial shots from a helicopter for films. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was the first Bollywood film Marc Wolff has worked for.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl stars actor Jahnvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and Vineet Kumar Singh. The film is based on the life of an Air Force Pilot, Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian female pilot in combat. Janhvi Kapoor will be playing the titular role, while Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi will be seen in supporting roles in the film. The film was initially supposed to release on March 13, 2020, but the dates were pushed forward due to the pandemic.

