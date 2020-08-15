Gunjan Saxena Movie: Netflix Recreates Stills From 'the Kargil Girl's' Real Life 

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has released on Netflix. This is a biopic based on the life of the first Indian female Air Force pilot who worked in combat. The film was released on August 12. Since then it has been getting a lot of love and appreciation. But before the release of the film, Netflix took to its social media handle and shared a few stills that the makers of the film recreated. Take a look at the post here to know more.

Janhvi Kapoor recreates stills from Gunjan's real life

On August 11, Netflix India took to its Instagram and shared several pictures. In these pictures, they had shared collages where the real-life pictures of Gunjan were recreated by reel Gunjan (Janhvi Kapoor). In the first picture, Gunjan and her father can be seen together.

The second picture shows both reel and real Gunjan at the airport near the helicopter. The third and the fourth pictures are of her family. In the caption, the streamer wrote "Better fasten your seatbelts guys. Gunjan Saxena is all set for takeoff and she's about to shatter every glass ceiling there is. #GunjanSaxena #BharatKiBeti". Take a look at the post here.

In the film, the role of Gunjan Saxena (Indian Air Force pilot) is played by the Dhadak actress, Janhvi Kapoor. Actors like Pankaj Tripathi are seen as her father. Angad Bedi is seen as her bother. Other than this, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ayesha Raza & Manav Vij have been seen in supporting roles in the film. The film was scheduled for theatrical release on March 13, 2020, but due to the pandemic, the film released on Netflix.

Apart from this Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a post to mark the release of the film. In the post, she shared a photo with the text "ready for take off". In the picture, she is seen in a green flight suit as she holds the helmet to be worn during flying. She captioned the post and wrote, "☺️ watch asap!!! 🙏🏼🤞🏻". Take a look at her post here.

