'Gunjan Saxena' Release Date: When Is The Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Releasing On Netflix?

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to fly high in her first-ever biopic film Gunjan Saxena. A small teaser of the film was released today along with the confirmation that the filmmakers have opted for the film’s release on Netflix rather than a theatrical release. Since the film’s teaser dropped, Janhvi Kapoor’s fans are waiting for the official Gunjan Saxena release date.

Gunjan Saxena release date and other details

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has been away from the silver screen for quite some time. The Dhadak debutant has been busy shooting for upcoming films and keeping millions of fans posted about these projects. But now, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to fly high in her new movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Dharma Productions dropped the Gunjan Saxena teaser today, June 9, 2020. Her fans were delighted to get a glimpse of this biopic based on the life of the first female combat aviator Gunjan Saxena. But after the film’s teaser was dropped, fans have been curious about the Gunjan Saxena release date.

Netflix and Dharma Productions are yet to confirm the release date of this biopic. According to a media portal’s report, the Gunjan Saxena release date will be soon confirmed by the makers. The film’s team is currently focusing on its promotion. The biopic got a great boost as its teaser was not only shared by Janhvi Kapoor and the film’s team but also by many other Bollywood celebrities.

Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Varun Dharma took to social media and shared the film’s teaser. Apart from Bollywood celebrities, many producers of the film released statements regarding Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to a few media portals. Netflix India VP- content, Monika Shergill reportedly said in her statement that the biopic presents a story about courage and sheer determination. She also added that Netflix India cannot wait for the film to premiere on its streaming platform.

According to a media portal, the Zee Studios CEO, Shariq Patel said in a statement that their studio is extremely proud about the film. He added that the film inspires everybody to step out of their comfort zones and push their limitations. He also said he is sure that Gunjan Saxena will be considered a touching story by millions of people. Take a look at the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl teaser here.

