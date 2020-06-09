'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl' Set To Premiere On Netflix, Janhvi Kapoor Shares Teaser

Confirming reports of the digital premiere of the Gunjan Saxena biopic on Netflix, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor and the makers of the film Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl announced through social media by sharing the poster and a minute-long teaser of the film. Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor will play the titular role of the first woman pilot to fly in combat along with actors Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Manav Vij in pivotal roles.

She captioned the teaser of the film "This isn’t just a film for me- it’s a journey that’s taught me to believe in myself. A journey I can’t wait to share with you all. About a girl who set out to do something simple, follow her dreams.".

Have a look:

Janhvi Kapoor, in a recent interview, had revealed that the level of emotional investment she had in the character, Gunjan, is unparalleled as she felt deeply for the story of the warrior pilot. She spoke about how actors have the tendency to draw lines between their lives and the characters that they play and said that she is personally attached to the film. Janhvi Kapoor also revealed that she gained confidence in herself and in her skills as an actor while shooting for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Post the shoot wrap up of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in December 2019, Janhvi had also shared an Instagram post about her emotional journey during the film. She wrote, “Spent two days trying to think of a caption that’ll do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up. It’s a film wrap and I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend @sharansharma – like you say it’s all about the process; and I don’t think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can’t wait for you guys to see it ”

About Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

The movie is based on Gunjan Saxena, one of the first women pilots to fly in combat, who rescued soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was honored with the Shaurya Vir award for displaying courage during the war.

