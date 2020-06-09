When A Young Sonam Kapoor Showed Some Major Sister Love To Baby Janhvi Kapoor, See Pic

Bollywood has witnessed some adorable sibling duos who never fail to raise the cuteness meter. Sonam Kapoor and Jahnvi Kapoor are also among those siblings who share a strong bond with each other. This throwback picture of a young Sonam Kapoor holding baby Janhvi Kapoor in her lap is just the proof of that. Earlier, Sonam had also taken to her social media to share the picture on her social media to wish Janhvi on her birthday.

Sonam Kapoor & Janhvi Kapoor's throwback pic is making way for an adorable sight

Talking about the picture, a young Sonam Kapoor sporting an orange t-shirt and blue jeans can be seen beaming with delight while looking at her baby cousin sister Janhvi. The Neerja actor's short hairdo is also unmissable in the picture. An infant Janhvi Kapoor is looking super adorable while donning a tiny white frock as well as a pair of socks. The lovely throwback picture of Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor is making way for an endearing sight indeed. Take a look at the throwback picture of the two.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a beautiful birthday wish for Sonam Kapoor

Talking about Sonam Kapoor, the actor is celebrating her 35th birthday. Many members of the film fraternity along with her family members took to their social media to wish the Dilli 6 actor. Reportedly, Sonam also had a much-needed reunion with her family recently as she returned to Mumbai from Delhi.

One of the most special birthdays wishes for Sonam Kapoor came from her Veerey Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bebo shared a lovely picture of the two from Sonam's wedding ceremony. Calling Sonam, 'her veere for life' Kareena left a beautiful birthday wish for Sonam. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday wish for Sonam Kapoor.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, the actor's much-awaited movie Gunjan Saxena will soon be released on the OTT platform Netflix. The makers of the movie released a compelling teaser which speaks about Gunjan's achievements as one of the first women in the Indian Air Force who had also showcased exemplary bravery in the Kargil War. The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi.

