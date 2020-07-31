Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Team Thanks Director Milan Luthria For Recognising Her Talent

Yesterday, July 30, 2020, was the 10 year anniversary of Once Upon a Time In Mumbaai. The movie became an instant hit and starred Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut and Prachi Desai in the lead roles. The cast and crew of Once Upon a Time In Mumbaai even took to social media to celebrate the film's 10 year anniversary.

The film's director, Milan Luthria, also shared a tribute post on his social media page. Responding to the director's post, Kangana Ranaut's Twitter team thanked Milan Luthria for recognising Kangana's talent.

Team Kangana Ranaut thank Once Upon a Time In Mumbaai director for appreciating her talent

A director’s vision is only as good as the support it gets. Thank you to the entire team and all our fans for your support. #Ouatim has stood the test of time only because of your love 👍💓 @ipritamofficial @Irshad_Kamil pic.twitter.com/LcQmsDe3Oz — milan luthria (@milanluthria) July 30, 2020

Celebrating 10 years of Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, director Milan Luthria took to social media and wrote that his vision was only as good as the support he got. He thanked the entire Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai team and appreciated fans for their support. Milan Luthria added that Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai had stood the test of time only thanks to the love of fans.

Even Kangana Ranaut's Twitter team shared a tribute for Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai on its 10 year anniversary. Moreover, in their post, team Kangana Ranaut stated that only a secure and talented director like Milan Luthria could appreciate actor like Kangana, who always had a mind of her own. Kangana Ranaut's twitter then thanked the director for making Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai.

Only a secure and talented director like @milanluthria can appreciate an actor like Kangana who always had a mind of her own from a very young age.

Thanks for a classic #10yearsofOUATIM https://t.co/XQlRH9CYS9 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 30, 2020

Team Kangana Ranaut also linked a video that featured Milan Luthria talking about the cast of Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. In the video, Milan Luthria said that people did not give Kangana Ranaut much credit for being the thinking actor that she was. Milan stated that when he worked with Kangana, he found her to be very well prepared and well researched. He also called her a hard-working professional in the Bollywood film Industry.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai was released all the way back in 2010. The movie was loosely based on the lives of gangsters Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim. Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai was produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

[Promo from Kangana Ranaut Instagram and Milan Luthria Twitter]

