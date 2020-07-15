Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' To Premiere On August 15: Reports

Janhvi Kapoor's comeback to the big screen after her debut in 2018 film Dhadak is highly anticipated with the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actor has donned the Indian Air Force uniform for her role as Gunjan Saxena who was one of the first women pilots to fly in combat in India. Gunjan Saxena had rescued soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was honored with the Shaurya Vir award for displaying courage during the war.

As per reports from a leading entertainment portal, the film, with its patriotic theme, is likely to release on August 15, most likely on OTT platforms since cinema halls are still closed. Everyone associated with the film is of the opinion that the best way to pay a tribute to the Indian Air Force Pilot, Gunjan Saxena, would be to release the film on India's Independence Day. A theatrical trailer of the film is reportedly being prepared right now and will be unveiled within the next 10 days.

Read | Janhvi Kapoor blesses Kartik Aaryan in parts as latter promotes 'Gunjan Saxena'

The report said the plan was to release the film on Kargil Diwas but post-production work took longer than expected. However, if all goes according to plan, the film’s first trailer may release on July 26 as a tribute to Kargil martyrs. Earlier last month, Janhvi Kapoor and the makers of the film had announced through social media that the film will premiere on the OTT platform Netflix by sharing the poster and a minute-long teaser of the film.

Read | 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl' set to premiere on Netflix, Janhvi Kapoor shares teaser

She captioned the teaser of the film "This isn’t just a film for me- it’s a journey that’s taught me to believe in myself. A journey I can’t wait to share with you all. About a girl who set out to do something simple, follow her dreams.".

Read | Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' sold for a whopping ₹70 crore?

About the film

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film stars Janhvi as Gunjan Saxena and Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi as her family. The film also stars Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza in pivotal roles. Janhvi Kapoor, in a recent interview, had revealed that the level of emotional investment she had in the character, Gunjan, is unparalleled as she felt deeply for the story of the warrior pilot.

Read | 'Hope we make you proud Ma'am': Janhvi Kapoor tells former IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.