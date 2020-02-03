Dhanush To Star In 'D 43' Next In 2020 After 'Karnan' And 'Atrangi Re'

Dhanush announced his third movie for the year 2020 and it is being titled as D 43. The actor will be collaborating with director Karthick Naren for this project. Here are more details about this untitled project of the Kolaveri D singer.

This third film of Dhanush in 2020 will be reportedly bankrolled by Satyajothi Films. This is the first collaboration between director Karthick Naren and Dhanush. Karthick Naren had earlier directed movies like Dhruvangal Pathinaaru, Mafia Chapter 1, Naadaga Medai and some more. The makers of this movie have reportedly claimed that the movie will hit the theatres on October 23, 2020. The music for D 43 will be given by GV Prakash Kumar. There are no more updates on this so far.

Dhanush is currently working on Mari Selvaraj’ Tamil movie Karnan. He also has other movies lined up for 2020 like Karthik Subbaraj’s untitled movie which is based on a gangster. Pictures of Dhanush in a handlebar moustache went viral from the sets. According to reports, this portion of the movie is from a flashback portion. Parts of Karnan has been reportedly shot in London and other places in the UK. The movie also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo in pivotal roles. Dhanush also Atrangi Re lined up for 2020. This movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan and is being helmed by Aanand L Rai.

Dhanush was last seen on the silver screen in Pattas. The movie revolves around a thief from the slums of Chennai. He learns the oldest forms of martial arts and is challenged for a kickboxing tournament by a villainous man, Sakthi. The movie has been helmed by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar. Pattas stars Sneha, Mehreen Pirzada besides Dhanush. The movie released on the silver screen on January 16, 2020.

