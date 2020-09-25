Gurmeet Choudhary shares sneak peek of fun moments on 'The Wife' sets in Jaipur

Actor Gurmeet Choudary recently shared a sneak peek of his look from the sets of his upcoming film, The Wife which was shot in Jaipur. The Wife will be Gurmeet Choudhary's first solo lead film. The Khamoshiyan actor shared the picture from the sets on his Instagram while recalling the shooting for the film.

Gurmeet Choudhary shares a glimpse from the sets

In the candid picture, the actor can be seen smiling while in conversation with his crew. In the background, the team members can be seen setting up the camera for the next shot. Several fans of the actor were quick enough to pour in their love for the post and also expressed their excitement of seeing Gurmeet on the screen after a long time. One of the users wrote, “Can’t wait to see you act again.” Another user that he is looking forward to this film and knows that Gurmeet will rock as usual. A third user wrote, “can’t wait to see it,” while another wrote, “wish you the best for the film.”

Meanwhile, on August 19, the cast and crew of Gurmeet Choudhary and Sayani Datta's upcoming film The Wife resumed the pending shoot in the Jaipur studio. Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had then shared two photos from the set. In the first picture, the lead cast of the upcoming posed with all-smiling faces while the second photo featured two crew members in PPE kits.

Gurmeet had shared his piece of mind on resuming shoot post-lockdown, in a press statement and said “I am extremely excited to get back to work, after this unfortunate hiatus. With only about 40% of the shooting schedule left, I’m pumped and full of energy to go back to sets in this new normal. I am thankful to Zee Studios for taking all the necessary precautions to make sure everything goes smoothly during the shoot." He further added, "Our set is in Zee’s Jaipur studio, which is located right beside our hotel, so the commute is short with no contact with the outside world. Hats off to the team on putting in that extra effort & making the shoot environment fun, safe & most importantly possible! Super excited for my shoot of ‘The Wife’ and you guys are going to get to see it soon.”

