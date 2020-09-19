Sonu Sood's birthday wishes for son Eshaan, 'someone who’s going to give me competition'

Actor Sonu Sood recently shared his beautiful birthday wishes for his son Eshaan on social media. The Happy New Year actor made sure that Eshaan's birthday greeting remains memorable as he took a trip down the memory lane and shared one of his favorite moments with his son. The throwback picture is just dripping love and depicts the bond between the father and son.

Sonu Sood's birthday wishes for son Eshaan

In the throwback picture on Instagram, both father-son duo can be seen as fitness enthusiasts. A cute little Eshaan can be seen trying to copy his father’s pose. Both Sonu and his son can be seen bare chest while donning the same pair of jeans. Sonu Sood captioned the post and wrote, "Happy birthday my hero, Eshaan Sood. Finally, I have someone who's going to give me competition in fitness."

Eshaan Sood was the first one to thank all the people for the blessings on the special day in the comment section. He wrote, “thank you for the wishes, everyone.” Actress Kajal Aggarwal also showered her love on Eshaan while extending her best wishes on the special day. Eshaan often trends for his work-out posts and ripped physique. Eshaan is a fitness enthusiast just like his father and here's just a glimpse of their idea of "twinning."

Sou Sood’s love for workout and following a strict routine has never been hidden from his fans. The actor who is running all errands to help the people in need is quite active on social media while sharing pictures of his chiseled body and flaunting his abs. Sometime back, he shared a throwback shirtless picture of his perfectly ripped body. Posing with a heavy tyre, Sonu Sood accessorized his look rough look with aviators sunglasses. His caption simply reads as '#throwback'. Fans went gaga over Sonu Sood's shirtless picture, showing off his well-built body. Within hours of posting, Sonu Sood's photo received over 860k likes and 6000 plus comments. During the lockdown, Sonu Sood gave his fans a sneak-peek into his workout session with son Ehsaan Sood.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Dabangg actor who was last seen in the much-loved movie, Simmba, starring Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Sonu in the leading roles. Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in the Kannada film titled Kurukshetra, along with movies like Devi 2, Abhinetri 2, Sita, & Alludu Adhurs. His upcoming movies include like Prithviraj and Thamilarasan.

(Image credit: Sonu Sood/ Instagram)

