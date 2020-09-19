Sonu Sood Hailed By Man For Helping His Four-month-old Daughter With Medical Condition

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s acts of generosity and kindness have been winning him hearts and appreciation from all across the globe. The actor has been striving hard to extend his hand of help to all those in need. Recently, the Dabangg actor was thanked by a user on Twitter for helping his four months old daughter with her medical condition. The user acknowledged Sonu Sood’s sincere efforts to help them and even called him an “angel” for helping all in need.

Sonu Sood receives love for his help to a four-month-old child

The user shared pictures of his four months old daughter whom he feels has been given a second life by the actor. The user informed that when every hope of his seemed to get drowned, then it was Sonu Sood who helped in getting the baby from Vijaywada to Hyderabad and got her operated. The user, at last, thanked the actor for his relentless help and wrote that he always heard about angels in books, but has now seen it by himself.

Sonu Sood who was happy to see the little one okay and happy, wrote that he is not the lifesaver, its a God gift and he is happy that he could be the means to save his little child from the danger. Sometime back, ho is called a “messiah” of the people in need, recently promised a user on social media to schedule a surgery for his father for this week. The user sent a request to the actor on Twitter where he requested the actor to help operate his father’s gallbladder surgery.

In the post, the user wrote that he has admitted his father in Nadia, West Bengal nursing home and the doctor is available but they have a shortage of money which is needed for the operation. The user wrote that his father is his lifeline and as a student, he does not earn enough to get the operation done. The actor who was touched by the tweet was quick to reply and wrote that he knows the value of a father’s life for his children. Further, Sonu Sood wrote that his father’s surgery is scheduled for this week.

