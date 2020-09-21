Sonu Sood Reveals How Bollywood Treated Him Initially; Was "removed From Film Posters"

Sonu Sood recently revealed that he was removed from many of his film posters. The actor opened up about how his initial days as an actor were and what he went through because he did not belong to a film family. He further revealed how he dealt with the bias and favouritism in the film industry and what his strategy was.

Sonu Sood on nepotism in Bollywood

Sonu Sood, in an interview with ZEE, opened up about how in the initial days of his acting career, he was removed from the posters of his films. He further explained that he does not belong to a film family and when he entered the industry, he did not have it easy. The actor told the portal that there were many films where he felt that he should have been there on the posters, but he was removed.

How Sonu Sood dealt with favouritism in Bollywood

Sonu Sood further told the portal that there were incidents where his scenes were cut short. There are two ways to go about it, he could either complain about not being on the poster and his role being cut short or he could work hard to become worthy enough. He further added that he could work hard enough for people to say that he deserves to be on the poster and have a substantial presence on screen.

People with power try to suppress the lesser powerful ones: Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood further told the media portal that anyone who is in power will always use it. The actor further said that this case is not only in the Bollywood industry but also in the corporate world or even in a clothes shop. Anyone with power will always try to suppress the one below him and one needs to have the power to overcome this.

Sonu Sood further told the media portal that he feels few people cannot paint a picture of the entire industry or reveal its character. If there are people doing anything wrong, it is their individual approach. He concluded by saying that it should not be generalised for everyone as that is not the case with everyone in Bollywood.

Sonu Sood has been in the news for the generous charity work that he has been conducting during the pandemic lockdown. The actor was praised for helping migrant labourers with transportation and other things they needed. He was providing for numerous families during the lockdown who had lost their source of income.

