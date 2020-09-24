Sonu Sood Launches ILAAJ India; A Helpline Number To Support Medical Care For Children

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has recently launched the 'ILAAJ India' initiative. The aim of the initiative is to extend support for medical care and treatment of children. ILAAJ India is a helpline number initiative that is aimed to bridge the affordability gap and make healthcare accessible to everyone. Any patient who is in need to undergo any medical treatment can give a missed call at the helpline and the organisation will help patients arrange financial support for them to undergo any kind of medical treatment or critical surgeries.

Sonu Sood commented about the ILAAJ initiative

“An estimated eight lakh children died in 2019, more than in any other country. The inadequate number of government hospitals and the limited coverage of health insurance force people to incur heavy out-of-pocket expenses for availing private healthcare services. The ILAAJ India helpline number will enable patients with financial aid for their medical treatment and surgeries.”

“Patients who require to undergo any medical treatment, transplant or critical surgeries can give a missed call on 02067083686 and the Ketto team will reach out to the patients for the next steps”.

ILAAJ India is a helpline number which is developed by Ketto.org. The organisation is a crowdfunding platform which helps to provide support for paediatric patients fo their medical care and treatment. The organisation is known for raising funds for personal (Health/Education/Travel), social (NGOs/Non-Profits/Charities), and creative (Movies / Music / Theatre / Fashion / Technology). The company is based in Mumbai.

Sonu Sood helps students with financial support

Sonu Sood has been in the news recently due to his philanthropic activities in various sectors. He recently announced that he will financially support any student in need to complete their education. The actor’s initiative is inspired by his mother, Professor Saroj Sood, who used to teach students who could not afford their education. Speaking about the initiative, Sonu said it is the “most important gift” one can give to others. The students who will get admitted will be able to access courses from streams like Agriculture, Airlines & Tourism, Design and Innovation, Engineering and Technology, Healthcare Science, Hotel Management Computer Applications, Law, Management Studies, Para Medical Sciences and many more. Sonu Sood will also be assisting students’ hostel facilities to those who cannot afford the service and are finding accommodations. He provided an email for students in need to reach out to him and his team as well.

