Gurmeet Choudhary Dances At The Airport In his 'new Normal Avatar'; Watch Video

Gurmeet Choudhary recently took to his Instagram to share a video of him dancing in his ‘normal avatar’. The actor was seen dressed in a PPE suit with gloves, cap and glasses. In the video, Gurmeet Choudhary is seen dancing at the airport. The actor is seen doing some freestyle on the beats of a Hollywood song.

Gurmeet Choudhary shared the video with the caption, “#MondayDanceMotivation in our new normal avatar #airport #mondaymotivation #dance #dancechallengegurmeet #gurmeetchoudhary #mumbai.” Gurmeet Choudhary was travelling from Mumbai to Jaipiur to begin shooting for Zee Studios’ The Wife. Fans in huge number complimented Gurmeet for his dance and also sent him wishes for a safe journey. Take a look at Gurmeet Chaudhary's Instagram post.

Gurmeet Choudhary resumes shoot for The Wife

The Wife features Gurmeet alongside Sayani Dutta. Gurmeet Chaudhary recently shared a picture with his co-star Sayani. He also shared a picture of the shoot location of The Wife. Gurmeet shared the pictures to inform about the beginning of The Wife shoot. He wrote, “Count your days, she's waiting to see you! 😲 A @zeestudiosofficial production, we are #BackInAction with #TheWife - Till Death Do Us Part. By strictly following all Govt-mandated safety guidelines, we've resumed shooting, and now need your love and best wishes. Coming soon! @sayaniuk @sarmad400065 @zeemusiccompany.”

Gurmeet Choudhary on the transition he made from TV to films

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Gurmeet Choudhary too had dreams of working in films and making it to the big screen. Amid all debate of groupism and nepotism going around, the actor decided to speak about his set of struggles as well. In an interview, Gurmeet Choudhary revealed several things that he was told when he was deciding to make his transition to films.

Gurmeet Choudhary stated that his dream was to be on the 70mm screen, yet he sincerely did TV for years. However, at some point in his life, he felt he wanted to shift to films and thus he decided to take the plunge. He saw shifting to films as a new challenge and thus was excited for it, as he had already achieved a lot in the television space.

It was during this time many people questioned his ability and went on to question if anyone would buy a ticket to see him if they have been watching him for free on television. Gurmeet Choudhary revealed that such things were common and he faced all of it a lot. However, in 2015, he made his Bollywood debut with the film, Khamoshiyan. He further continued to say that people were eager and ready to meet him; however, no one wanted to take the risk with a television actor.

