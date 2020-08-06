Samir Sharma's Death: Shivangi Joshi & Gurmeet Choudhary Mourn, Say 'sad And Unfortunate'

Television actor Samir Sharma's demise hit the news last night, that is on August 5. The television industry seems shocked at the news of his untimely death and condolences are pouring in for the late actor's family. Recently, Samir's Geet co-star Gurmeet Chaudhary and Shivangi Joshi also mourned his loss on social media. Here's what they said.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Shivangi Joshi mourn Samir Sharma's tragic demise

Taking to his Twitter account, Gurmeet Choudhary mourned the loss of Samir Sharma. He used two stills from the show, Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi where they played the roles of Khurana brothers. While in one photo, Gurmeet is hugging a crying Samir, in another he has put a reassuring hand on Samir's arm. Take a look at the tweet:

Goodbyes hurt the most, when the story was not finished....RIP #SameerSharma ðŸ™ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/ldMNsgtd9X — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) August 6, 2020

Shivangi Joshi also took to her Instagram story to express her grief at the news of Samir Sharma's death. The late actor starred in the spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai called Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. According to the scripts of the show, Samir played Shivangi's maternal uncle. She wrote, "Really sad and unfortunate. Rest in peace". Take a look:

Bollywood actor, Sidharth Malhotra also expressed his sadness at the news of Samir Sharma's untimely demise. He posted a still from their movie, Hasee Toh Phasee. They had also starred together in Ittefaq. Varun Dhawan also mourned the death of Samir on Instagram.

Besides these shows and movies, Samir Sharma had also worked in a number of shows. These include Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Left Right Left, Bhootu, Jyoti, Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir and more. He also played a supporting role in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha.

In other news, Samir Sharma was found dead in his rented Malad apartment on the night of August 5. The actor had left his previous residence and shifted here just before the lockdown began. According to reports, the building's watchman saw him hanging from the ceiling through his kitchen window. He informed the building residents who in turn called the police.

The investigation is still in progress and the police have registered the death as an 'accidental case'. The mortal remains of Samir Sharma have been sent for an autopsy. No suicide note has been found as of yet.

Image credit: Shivangi Joshi Instagram, Gurmeet Choudhary Instagram, samir5d Instagram

