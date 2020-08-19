Gurmeet Choudhary & Sayani Datta Resume The Pending Shoot Of 'The Wife' In Jaipur

On Wednesday morning, August 19, the cast and crew of Gurmeet Choudhary and Sayani Datta's upcoming film The Wife resumed the pending shoot in the Jaipur studio. Sharing the update of the shoot, movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared two photos from the set. In the first picture, the lead cast of the upcomer posed with all-smiling faces while the second photo featured two crew members in PPE kits.

Gurmeet Choudhary resumes the shoot of The Wife

UPDATE... Zee Studios resumes shoot of its #horror film #TheWife at their studio in #Jaipur... The shooting - which began on 1 March 2020 - came to a halt due to #lockdown... Only 40% of the shoot is pending... Stars #GurmeetChoudhary and #SayaniDatta... Directed by Sarmad Khan. pic.twitter.com/kINd7Flg18 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2020

Sharing his piece of mind on resuming shoot post-lockdown, actor Gurmeet Choudhary said in a statement, “I am extremely excited to get back to work, after this unfortunate hiatus. With only about 40% of the shoot schedule left, I’m pumped and full of energy to go back to sets in this new normal. I am thankful to Zee Studios for taking all the necessary precautions to make sure everything goes smoothly during the shoot."

He further added, "Our set is in Zee’s Jaipur studio, which is located right beside our hotel, so the commute is short with no contact with the outside world. Hats off to the team on putting in that extra effort & making the shoot environment fun, safe & most importantly possible! Super excited for my shoot of ‘The Wife’ and you guys are going to get to see it soon.”

On the other side, talking about the safety of the cast and the crew, Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios said, “We have taken all precautions to create a bio-bubble for the entire cast and limited crew. We’re excited to resume shooting of our production at our facilities in Jaipur not just adhering to the Govt-mandated guidelines but with additional safety precautions.”

Meanwhile, actor Sayani Datta added, “Initially I was a little apprehensive about starting shoot during these times of the pandemic but all of that was put to rest the moment I stepped into the studio premises on the set, looking at the immense safety arrangements taken by Zee Studios for ensuring our safety."

