Ramayan's DOP Saved Debina Bonnerjee From Fire, Recalls Gurmeet Choudhary

During the lockdown, TV shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat have become hugely popular. Aired in 2008, the new version of Ramayan starred Gurmeet Chaudhary as Ram and Debina Bonnerjee as Sita and was created by Anand Sagar, son of Ramanand Sagar who created, wrote and directed the Ramayan that aired in the late '80s. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Gurmeet Choudhary shared an incident that involved the on-screen Sita, played by Debina Bonnerjee and how she was saved from a fatal accident.

Gurmeet Choudhary talks about an incident on the sets of Ramayan

Gurpreet Choudhary in a statement given to media revealed what could have been a catastrophic incident. He expressed that the incidents would have happened while they were shooting the wedding sequence. Gurmeet Choudhary recalled that Debina had faced an incident on the set when they were shooting a scene for the show.

He expressed that Debina was wearing a headgear which was made of really inflammable material. He then added that the dupatta Debina was rearing was very long and while shooting no one was noticing it. He said that the dupatta was inside the havan-kund. After falling in the kund it caught fire. The DOP saw the things immediately and raised an alarm. He then added that he removed the dupatta off of her head.

Other than this, Gurmeet Choudhary who played the lead role in the series had fallen very ill and was hospitalised for a week. It was reported that his condition was very bad as he had no energy to leave the hospital room. But it was important to complete the shoot. The makers reportedly decided to continue shooting with a duplicate artist. This led to the wedding sequence, being shot with Gurmeet’s body double's face covered with a sehra made of flowers.

The plot of the 2008 Ramayan was based on Valmiki's Ramayan, Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas and Chakbasta's Urdu Ramayan. The television series was aired on NDTV Imagine. In 2020 it was back on the Indian television screens due to lockdown put in place by the Government of India amid COVID-19 pandemic. Ramayan is currently airing on Dangal TV and has gone on to become one of the most-watched shows in its time on the air.

