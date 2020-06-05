TV's Power Couple Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee Share Their Daily Workout Regime

Television actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently shared a video of a full-body workout. The famous television couple shared their work out routine on Debina's Youtube channel. The couple has received a great response from the audience as they are of the opinion that the routine is very helpful in losing weight without having to step out of the house.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s workout routine

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have lately been keeping their followers entertained through various social media posts. They recently decided to help the people who have been unable to keep a tab on their fitness due to the ongoing Coronavirus related lockdown. They posted a YouTube video where the couple was seen pulling off a bodyweight workout session of medium intensity. The couple started off by doing a few jumping frogs, which was followed by mountain climbing, both of which are cardio exercises. Following this, they did a few squat and kicks which are a great overall body exercise. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee were then seen doing a few lapses of the elbow to hand plank. They also added squat jumps, lunge kicks, and a few more full-body exercises. They also made sure that enough attention was given to ab workout which was mostly carried out on a mat.

Towards the end of the video, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee also speak to the audience about the purpose of indulging in such an activity. They spoke about how they had been getting a lot of queries from people about how to keep fit while they are stuck in quarantine. They also encouraged people to get together and do the exercises as it is good for everyone in the family. They urged the audience to just take out five minutes from their daily schedule to keep a check on their ealth. The viewers have also thanked them for their guidance in the comments section of the video. Have a look at the Youtube video put up on Debina Bonnerjee’s channel here.

