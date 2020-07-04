Guru Purnima Poems To Read And Share With Your Gurus On This Special Day

Quick links:
Guru Purnima aims to celebrate and praise the teachers in our life for sharing their knowledge. On this day, people also perform ritualistic puja in honour of their Gurus. Students pay respect to their teachers by offering flowers and gifts.
Also, sometimes, a function is organised in some of the colleges and schools, where speeches are held where students express their gratitude for their Gurus.
So, celebrate this Guru Purnima 2020 by giving respect to all the Gurus of your life, gift them something special, or thank them for the guidance they showered on you throughout your life. You can also share these beautiful poems on Guru Purnima-
Also read | Buddha Purnima Time 2020 | Here's All You Need To Know About The Day
Where is Guru without knowledge,
There is no end to his knowledge here.
Where the teacher taught
The statue of courtesy arose there.
Introduced you to my world,
He made you feel good and bad.
Made you exist in the deep world,
Removed the blame and created a strong personality.
With the speed of his education,
Gives you aura.
With the speed of your knowledge,
Flowered your garden.
Who made you god,
Always respect the Guru.
God Himself,
I salute that guru.
-Ashuman Dubey
Mother is the first guru and all the elders
How much we have taught
Guru is revered
Is greater than Govind
Kabir has also taught us
Animal Bird Flowers Cut Rivers
Everyone is teaching us
Particle of Indian culture
Guru Purnima since ages
Singing glory…
-Unknown
Also read | Buddha Purnima Wishes In English Which You Can Send To Your Friends & Family
The distinction that animals tell in humans,
He is called the true Guru ..
Those who teach on the path of life,
He is called the true Guru ..
Who teach the lesson of patience,
He is called the true Guru ..
n a crisis that teaches to laugh,
He is called the true Guru ..
Follow the shadow with the shadow,
He is called the true Guru ..
Seeing whom the head bowed with respect,
He is called the true Guru ..
-Unknown
Supreme master
Give me such humility
To speak of endless sympathy
And this endless sympathy
Don't be hypocritical ……….
Do it
That humiliation, ambition and hunger
Twisted in the knot
I can stand their heads
And don't fear it
That someone will bite their hands ……….
Give such an assurance
That in the midst of roaring terror
I can tell the truth by reprimand
And don't worry
That it is versatile in war
Use my truth
Who will do it in their favor ……….
Don't even give
So only give
That I can remain silent without dying ……….
-Vijayadev Narayan Sahi
Also read | Gautam Buddha Quotes On Life To Share With Your Loved Ones This Buddha Purnima 2020
Mother you became the first Guru
What would life be without you
Dry desert
Your first hand
First nindiya chhaan tumhare
Hold the first step
With the same support on the ground
All the world is deserted without a mother
Like Guru Bin Rah Andheri
First mantra on tongue also
The pronunciation would have been mother
Be it baby
Mother sighs in sorrow
Shut all doors
There is no delay in mother's door
What is the law of worship of mother
Flower not sandalwood
Love flower
Go to the Guru's feet
Rain of blessings
Mangal bheri at gagan
Mother you became the first Guru
-Manoshi
All of us disciples belong to one guru,
A text reader.
A soldier of an army,
Growers together.
Richly niggling
We have no difference
Together we are forever
So maybe there is no regret.
The pain of every classmate,
We will know our own sorrow.
Every classmate from himself,
Will always consider more dear.
If there was trouble on one,
Will give it all together
Always with one voice, all brothers
Will sing the song of the country.
-Srinath Singh
Teachers are the ocean of education,
Teachers share knowledge equally,
Puja like teacher temple,
Parent's name is Duja,
Like thirsty water,
The teacher is the same person,
Teachers are not seen,
The teacher does not favor,
Be poor or rich
Teacher all the same!
- Unknown
Also read | Father's Day poems you can dedicate to your dad as thoughtful present on this special day