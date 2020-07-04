Last Updated:

Guru Purnima Poems To Read And Share With Your Gurus On This Special Day

Guru Purnima poem's to read and share with your Gurus on this special day. Read all these beautiful poems written by great writers expressing respect for gurus.

Written By
Chitra Jain
guru purnima poem

Guru Purnima aims to celebrate and praise the teachers in our life for sharing their knowledge. On this day, people also perform ritualistic puja in honour of their Gurus. Students pay respect to their teachers by offering flowers and gifts.

Also, sometimes, a function is organised in some of the colleges and schools, where speeches are held where students express their gratitude for their Gurus.

So, celebrate this Guru Purnima 2020 by giving respect to all the Gurus of your life, gift them something special, or thank them for the guidance they showered on you throughout your life. You can also share these beautiful poems on Guru Purnima-

Also read | Buddha Purnima Time 2020 | Here's All You Need To Know About The Day

Guru Purnima poems to read and share with your Gurus on this day

Where is Guru without knowledge,

There is no end to his knowledge here.

Where the teacher taught

The statue of courtesy arose there.

Introduced you to my world,

He made you feel good and bad.

Made you exist in the deep world,

Removed the blame and created a strong personality.

With the speed of his education,

Gives you aura.

With the speed of your knowledge,

Flowered your garden.

Who made you god,

Always respect the Guru.

God Himself,

I salute that guru.

-Ashuman Dubey 

Mother is the first guru and all the elders

How much we have taught

Guru is revered

Is greater than Govind

Kabir has also taught us

Animal Bird Flowers Cut Rivers

Everyone is teaching us

Particle of Indian culture

Guru Purnima since ages

Singing glory…

-Unknown 

Also read | Buddha Purnima Wishes In English Which You Can Send To Your Friends & Family

The distinction that animals tell in humans,

He is called the true Guru ..

Those who teach on the path of life,

He is called the true Guru ..

Who teach the lesson of patience,

He is called the true Guru ..

n a crisis that teaches to laugh,

He is called the true Guru ..

Follow the shadow with the shadow,

He is called the true Guru ..

Seeing whom the head bowed with respect,

He is called the true Guru ..

-Unknown  

Supreme master

Give me such humility

To speak of endless sympathy

And this endless sympathy

Don't be hypocritical ……….

Do it

That humiliation, ambition and hunger

Twisted in the knot

I can stand their heads

And don't fear it

That someone will bite their hands ……….

Give such an assurance

That in the midst of roaring terror

I can tell the truth by reprimand

And don't worry

That it is versatile in war

Use my truth

Who will do it in their favor ……….

Don't even give

So only give

That I can remain silent without dying ……….

-Vijayadev Narayan Sahi

Also read | Gautam Buddha Quotes On Life To Share With Your Loved Ones This Buddha Purnima 2020

Mother you became the first Guru

What would life be without you

Dry desert

Your first hand

First nindiya chhaan tumhare

Hold the first step

With the same support on the ground

All the world is deserted without a mother

Like Guru Bin Rah Andheri

First mantra on tongue also

The pronunciation would have been mother

Be it baby

Mother sighs in sorrow

Shut all doors

There is no delay in mother's door

What is the law of worship of mother

Flower not sandalwood

Love flower

Go to the Guru's feet

Rain of blessings

Mangal bheri at gagan

Mother you became the first Guru

-Manoshi

All of us disciples belong to one guru,

A text reader.

A soldier of an army,

Growers together.

Richly niggling

We have no difference

Together we are forever

So maybe there is no regret.

The pain of every classmate,

We will know our own sorrow.

Every classmate from himself,

Will always consider more dear.

If there was trouble on one,

Will give it all together

Always with one voice, all brothers

Will sing the song of the country.

-Srinath Singh

Teachers are the ocean of education,

Teachers share knowledge equally,

Puja like teacher temple,

Parent's name is Duja,

Like thirsty water,

The teacher is the same person,

Teachers are not seen,

The teacher does not favor,

Be poor or rich

Teacher all the same!

- Unknown 

Also read | Father's Day poems you can dedicate to your dad as thoughtful present on this special day

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all