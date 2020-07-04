Guru Purnima Poems To Read And Share With Your Gurus On This Special Day

Guru Purnima aims to celebrate and praise the teachers in our life for sharing their knowledge. On this day, people also perform ritualistic puja in honour of their Gurus. Students pay respect to their teachers by offering flowers and gifts.

Also, sometimes, a function is organised in some of the colleges and schools, where speeches are held where students express their gratitude for their Gurus.

So, celebrate this Guru Purnima 2020 by giving respect to all the Gurus of your life, gift them something special, or thank them for the guidance they showered on you throughout your life. You can also share these beautiful poems on Guru Purnima-

Guru Purnima poems to read and share with your Gurus on this day

Where is Guru without knowledge, There is no end to his knowledge here. Where the teacher taught The statue of courtesy arose there. Introduced you to my world, He made you feel good and bad. Made you exist in the deep world, Removed the blame and created a strong personality. With the speed of his education, Gives you aura. With the speed of your knowledge, Flowered your garden. Who made you god, Always respect the Guru. God Himself, I salute that guru. -Ashuman Dubey

Mother is the first guru and all the elders How much we have taught Guru is revered Is greater than Govind Kabir has also taught us Animal Bird Flowers Cut Rivers Everyone is teaching us Particle of Indian culture Guru Purnima since ages Singing glory… -Unknown

The distinction that animals tell in humans, He is called the true Guru .. Those who teach on the path of life, He is called the true Guru .. Who teach the lesson of patience, He is called the true Guru .. n a crisis that teaches to laugh, He is called the true Guru .. Follow the shadow with the shadow, He is called the true Guru .. Seeing whom the head bowed with respect, He is called the true Guru .. -Unknown

Supreme master Give me such humility To speak of endless sympathy And this endless sympathy Don't be hypocritical ………. Do it That humiliation, ambition and hunger Twisted in the knot I can stand their heads And don't fear it That someone will bite their hands ………. Give such an assurance That in the midst of roaring terror I can tell the truth by reprimand And don't worry That it is versatile in war Use my truth Who will do it in their favor ………. Don't even give So only give That I can remain silent without dying ………. -Vijayadev Narayan Sahi

Mother you became the first Guru What would life be without you Dry desert Your first hand First nindiya chhaan tumhare Hold the first step With the same support on the ground All the world is deserted without a mother Like Guru Bin Rah Andheri First mantra on tongue also The pronunciation would have been mother Be it baby Mother sighs in sorrow Shut all doors There is no delay in mother's door What is the law of worship of mother Flower not sandalwood Love flower Go to the Guru's feet Rain of blessings Mangal bheri at gagan Mother you became the first Guru -Manoshi

All of us disciples belong to one guru, A text reader. A soldier of an army, Growers together. Richly niggling We have no difference Together we are forever So maybe there is no regret. The pain of every classmate, We will know our own sorrow. Every classmate from himself, Will always consider more dear. If there was trouble on one, Will give it all together Always with one voice, all brothers Will sing the song of the country. -Srinath Singh

Teachers are the ocean of education, Teachers share knowledge equally, Puja like teacher temple, Parent's name is Duja, Like thirsty water, The teacher is the same person, Teachers are not seen, The teacher does not favor, Be poor or rich Teacher all the same! - Unknown

