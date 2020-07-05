Sanjay Dutt remembers his 'first teachers' on Guru Purnima with a heartfelt post

On the special occasion of Guru Purnima, several Bollywood stars are paying tribute to the teachers or gurus in life who have guided them into the right path and helped them in their journey. The celebs are remembering the people who taught them the biggest lessons in life. For ace actor Sanjay Dut, his guru and teachers were his parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis. The actor shared a throwback picture on social media to extend his wishes to his parents and called them his "first teachers" for teaching him life lessons.

Sanjay Dutt remembers his parents on Guru Purnima

Sanjay shared the monochrome picture on Instagram where he can be seen hugging his father Sunil Dutt while his mother Nargis can be seen smiling while posing for the camera. While captioning the post, Sanjay wrote that even though his parents are not here with him today, but he mentioned that their blessings and teachings will always remain with him. Sanjay said that his parents have been his very first teachers, guiding him every step in life.

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata was the first one to pour in her love for the picture and the caption with several heart-shaped emoticons. Apart from her, scores of the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor's fans also stormed the comment section with their love for the actor. One of the users hailed him and wrote that he has always been the inspiration and idol of many. Another user wrote that Sanjay Dutt is adored by many because of his stellar acting skills. A third user praised the actor’s look in the picture and wrote that he is looking dashing in the throwback picture.

Apart from Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher also extended his wishes on the joyous occasion. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor credited his teachers behind the success and fame that he has achieved till now. Anupam wrote that the scoldings and sometimes beatings by his teachers have contributed to achieving his goals. On the special occasion, Anupam even showed his blessings and prayers to his students at his academy Anupam Kher Actor Prepares to achieve success. The blessings and teachings of a teacher is an incomparable journey where the Guru leads his student from the visible to the invisible, from the material to the divine, from the ephemeral to the eternal.

