Guru Randhawa's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Know How Well You Know The 'Suit Suit' Singer

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa celebrates his 29th birthday on August 30. Gursharanjot Singh Randhawa aka Guru Randhawa is a songwriter and music producer best known for bhangra and Indi pop songs. He has churned out hit singles like High Rated Gabru, Suit, Lahore, Patola, Tu Meri Rani and many more. As wishes are pouring in for the singer's birthday, here is a small quiz to test if you are a true Guru Randhawa fan or not. Take the quiz and find out.

Q. 1 Guru Randhawa made his Bollywood debut with THIS superhit song, can you guess the song?

Suit Suit Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani Patola High Rated Gabru

Q. 2 Guru Randhawa started singing at a very young age, can you guess when?

10 15 7 9

Q. 3 Can you guess Guru Randhawa's debut 'single' song?

AK 47 Same Girl Chhad Gayi Suit

Q. 4 Guru Randhawa's name was shortened to 'Guru' by THIS rapper, guess who named him 'Guru'?

Badshah MC Prabh Deep Yo Yo Honey Singh Bohemia

Q. 5 Which of the following songs of Guru Randhawa features international rapper Pitbull?

Slowly Slowly Downtown Golimaar I Like You

Q. 6 Guru Randhawa is a huge fan of automobiles. He owns a supercar and a fancy bike. Can you guess which car and bike the singer owns?

Ferrari and Harley Lamborghini Huracan Performante and Ducati Porsche 911 GT2 RS and Kawasaki Ninja Lamborghini and Harley

Q. 7 Guru Randhawa launched his first album Page One. Can you guess the release year of his debut album?

2012 2013 2011 2014

Q. 8 What is Guru Randhawa's highest educational qualification?

Post Graduate 12th pass MBA Engineering

Q. 9 Which of the following Guru Randhawa's songs is not sung by singer Tulsi Kumar?

Lagdi Lahore Di Morni Banke Ye Chota Nuvvunna Enni Soni

Q. 10 Which of these following songs is not sung by Guru Randhawa?

Kaun Nachdi Lagadi Hai Thaay Main Deewana Tera Veham

Answers for the quiz

Q.1 - 1

Q.2 - 3

Q.3 - 2

Q.4 - 4

Q.5 - 1

Q.6 - 4

Q.7 - 2

Q.8 - 3

Q.9 - 2

Q.10 - 4

