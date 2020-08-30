Guru Randhawa's Net Worth Proves Why He Is The 'High Rated Gabru' Of The Music World

Gursharanjot Singh Randhawa, commonly known as Guru Randhawa, is a very popular Indian singer, songwriter and music composer, most commonly known for his works in the Punjabi music industry. Having sung songs like, Lahore, Daaru Wargi, High Rated Gabru, Patola, Suit, Baan Jaa Rani, Slowly Slowly, and many more, the artist has successfully created a huge fan base for himself. Here’s some detail about Guru Randhawa’s net-worth that fans will be surprised to know. Read further ahead.

Guru Randhawa’s net-worth

According to reports from Filmysiyappa, Guru Randhawa’s actual net-worth as of August 2020 is $3.8 million, that is ₹26 crores in Indian currency. The artist is also known for hosting many live events for which he charges an amount of ₹10 lakhs, per event. Having observed his net-worth over the years, the website has found that Guru Randhawa’s net worth has been growing at 40% each year. Also, as per the website, the artist earns around ₹50 lakhs a month. Guru Randhawa’s source of income also includes a considerable number of television advertisements that he is signed for. It is said by the website that Guru Randhawa’s net-worth will be around $5 million by 2021.

According to reports from Filmysiyappa, Guru Randhawa is a huge fan of cars and owns about 3-4 cars of his own. Most of these cars are worth many crores. As per reports, the artist owns a BMW GT that is worth over ₹70 lakhs and a Toyota Fortuner that is worth over ₹45 lakhs. Guru Randhawa owns a Range Rover Evoque that is worth over ₹1 crore and a Mercedes C Class that is also worth over ₹1 crore. Guru Randhawa owns a Lamborghini Gallardo that is worth over ₹5 crores.

Guru Randhawa was born on 30 August 1991 in Nurpur, Dera Baba Nanak Tehsil in Gurdaspur district. He started his career by doing small shows in Gurdaspur and then began performing at small parties and functions, in Delhi. While he was staying in Delhi, Guru Randhawa also completed his MBA degree. The artist was named "Guru" by the popular rapper Bohemia who would always shorten his full name while they would be on stage.

Guru Randhawa will next be seen appearing in a Punjabi music video, Black. The song has been composed under the musical direction of Devi Singh and has been shot in Malerkota and Patiala. The song also features Krishna Mukherjee, playing the character of Guru Randhawa's girlfriend.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.