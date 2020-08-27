Guru Randhawa Shares An Inspiring Workout Video; Says 'this Is The Future'

Punjabi singer and songwriter Guru Randhawa has been quite active on social media these days. Recently, the star took to the photo-sharing platform and posted a video of himself while working out. He shared a clip alongside his fitness coach on Instagram feed through his official handle. Here is everything you need to know about Guru Randhawa’s latest video post. Check it out:

Guru Randhawa inspires fans with his new fitness video

Punjabi singer and songwriter Guru Randhawa treated his fans and followers on social media to a fitness video. He took to Instagram and shared the content through his official account on August 26, 2020, Wednesday. It features him while working out with his fitness coach.

In the recent Instagram video, Guru Randhawa has donned a black gym t-shirt and teamed it with a pair of neon green shorts. To match with his outfit, the Punjabi singer has opted for sturdy black sports shoes during the workout session. He is seen doing squats with sheer perfection. Moreover, Guru Randhawa is attempting to work on the right posture for this exercise. He has also sported a belt above his waist for the same. The Punjabi singer and songwriter is seen maintaining a count after each squat.

In the caption accompanying his Instagram video, Guru Randhawa has written motivational lines about working out. He also penned about regularity and moving forward. He captioned the post by writing, “Training hard with my coach @mouyiefitness. Everyday growth is the only way forward. No looking back. This is the FUTURE ðŸ”¥.” Check out his post:

Responses on Guru Randhawa’s video post

Within a day of sharing the video post on Instagram, it garnered more than 1 million views and over 2300 comments. Numerous fellow celebrities and singers appreciated the Punjabi celebrity’s difficult training and his attempt at getting the correct posture. On the other hand, Guru Randhawa’s fans and followers on the platform could not get enough of his recent video. While many among them dropped comments lauding him, others expressed their feelings through emoticons like heart-eyed face, fire, and muscles. Check out their responses on Guru Randhawa’s video post on Instagram:

