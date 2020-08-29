Did You Know The 'Suit Suit' Singer Guru Randhawa Holds A Degree In MBA?

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa celebrates his birthday on August 30. Born as Gursharanjot Singh Randhawa, Guru lived in Dera Baba Nanak Tehsil in Gurdaspur district. The singer started his career by performing for small shows in Gurdaspur and then small parties and functions in Delhi. While Guru Randhawa stayed in Delhi, he completed his education in MBA. Read further for more details.

Did you know Guru Randhawa holds a degree in MBA?

Guru Randhawa moved to Delhi to complete his Masters Degree in Business Administration. During this time, the singer struggled his way into singing and also performed for small parties and functions in Delhi. Guru Randhawa reportedly completed his MBA from the Indian Institute of Planning and Management, New Delhi. He completed his schooling at Rurka Kalan, Punjab.

Guru Randhawa's songs

Guru Randhawa started his singing journey in December 2012 with the song Same Girl. The song was a collaboration between Guru and singer Arjun. He was also one of the first people to give a break to Randhawa in his own video. Later in early 2013 Randhawa released his debut single, Chhad Gayi through Speed Records YouTube Channel. In the same year, he also launched his first album. Titled Page One, the album held three songs, Dardan Nu, I Like You, and Southall.

His career took a peak when he was signed by T-Series. As per reports, Rapper Bohemia dropped a good word for Guru Randhawa to the production house. They also collaborated for the song Patola. It is also said that Bohemia gave him his stage name 'Guru'. Guru Randhawa shot to fame in Bollywood with his debut Bollywood song, Suit Suit released in the year 2017. Some of the best Guru Randhawa music includes Ban Ja Rani, Kaun Nachdi, Lahore, High Rated Gabru, Patola, and many more.

Guru Randhawa's Net Worth

Guru Randhawa's estimated net worth of the year 2020 is more than his last year's net worth that is 26.4 crores. His salary earrings have been spiked from the year 2018 as he is currently at the peak of his career. As per reports by Trend Celebs Now, Guru Randhawa's net worth for the year 2020 is $1 Million - $5 Million (Approx.) i.e; Rs 7 to 37 crores.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

