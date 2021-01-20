Guru Randhawa Shares A Sneakpeek From Honey Singh's Sister's Engagement

Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey Singh are among the popular artists in India. Honey Singh’s family includes Sneha Singh, who is the singer’s younger sister. She recently got engaged in a close-knit ceremony and Guru Randhawa was invited. He shared a picture from the event.

Guru Randhawa shares a sneak-peek into Honey Singh’s sister engagement

Guru Randhawa’s Instagram handle has around 22 million followers and the artist has been quite active on the social media platform. A few hours ago, he posted a photo from Honey Singh’s sister’s engagement. In it, Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey Singh are standing side-by-side with the soon-to-be husband and wife. Guru Randhawa’s Instagram caption has him giving his blessing to Sneha Singh and her fiancé, Nikhil Sharma. Guru Randhawa's Instagram caption has him mentioning that he is looking forward to having more fun at their wedding. Not many people from the entertainment industry were invited and Guru’s appearance hints at how close he is to Honey Singh’s family. Check out Guru Randhawa’s Instagram post.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has also been quite active on Instagram where he has more than six million followers. He shared a couple of videos from his sister’s engagement that took place last night. Honey Singh first posted a video from the stage where a music event is going on and everyone seems to be enjoying it. The second video is from the ring ceremony. In it, his future brother-in-law is purposing his sister.

Singer, composer and lyricist, Millind Gaba also attended Honey Singh’s family function. He was seen dancing in the video shared by Yo Yo. Later, he posted a picture from the event on his Instagram handle where he has more than four million followers. Millind gave his blessings to Honey Singh’s sister for a brighter future.

Yo Yo Honey Singh is making a return in the industry after a long halt. In a span of a month, he has released two songs titled, First Kiss and Jingle Bell. The former track has already crossed 100 million views on YouTube with two million likes, while the latter has more than 30 million views with one million likes. Honey Singh will soon be releasing a new song said to be named Saiyaan, along with Neha Kakkar.

Promo Image Source: gururandhawa and yoyohoneysingh Instagram

