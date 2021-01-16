Guru Randhawa's 'Mehendi Wale Haath' And Other Music Releases Of This Week

The Hindi music industry has had quite a few releases in the last week. From Guru Randhawa and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Mehendi wale Haath to Akshay Khot's Tere Bagair, many new tracks were released which instantly hit the right chord with audiences. Read on to know more about the latest songs.

Guru Randhawa's Mehendi wale haath

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has a new song titled Mehendi wale hath. It features Guru as an Amy officer while Sanjana Sanghi plays the role of his bride. Randhawa took to Instagram and shared a clip from the song and wrote, "I am so happy and thankful to you all for loving #mehendiwalehaath. Me and @sanjanasanghi96 and our whole team at @tseries.official love you all ❤️" You can see his Instagram post here as well as his new track.

Jazzy B's Patole Song

Singer Jazzy B's new track Patole was released on January 11, 2021, on Tips Punjabi and was instantly a hit with his fans. the song also featured singers Sonu Kakkar, Kuwar Virk, and Jung Sandhu as well. The Punjabi track was released four days ago and already has 3.5 million views on it. You can watch the entire Patole song here.

Akshay Khot's Tere Bagair

Musician and lyricist Akshay Khot has released his upcoming single track Tere Bagair on YouTube, a soulful number that will make listeners reminisce about times they have spent with their loved ones. Tere Bagair song is for everyone who connects with the emotions of being deeply in love and of wanting to love but the reality is quite different than what is planned.

The song cast features Moumita Pal and Sofia as the two romantic leads in love. Moumita Pal is seen in bridal wear who is about to get married and reminisces about a woman, played by Sofia, whom she truly loved. Watch the song here.

Tiger Shroff's new song Casanova

Heropanti actor Tiger Shroff released his second song on his Youtube channel, titled Casanova. From his energetic and distinct dance style and melodious vocals, Tiger's diverse talents will continue to be a treat for his fans. Apart from showcasing his phenomenal dance moves, the captivating video of the song also shows Tiger flaunting his chiseled body, electrifying moves that are sure to leave his fans hooked on to it. While sharing the song on Instagram, an elated Tiger wrote, “So excited to present our next single to you all! Hope you guys like it. #Casanova is OUT NOW exclusively on my YouTube Channel!” See the video of Casanova here.

Shraddha Arya's Guilty

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya recently appeared in a music video titled Guilty. The song released on January 10, 2021, on YouTube. Guilty is sung by Inder Chahal and also features singer Karan Aujla. Apart from Shraddha Arya as the female lead, the music video also features Nawab Faizii and Palak Yadav. The music was composed by Yeah Proof and the lyrics of the song are penned by Karan Aujla and it has already surpassed the 6 million mark in terms of views. You can see her song here.

