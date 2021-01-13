Sanjana Sanghi Shares Glimpses Of Her Upcoming Song With Guru Randhawa; Watch

After impressing fans with her performance in the film Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi is all set to feature in Guru Randhawa's music video, Mehendi Wale Haath. Mehendi wale Haath YouTube song will be releasing on January 14, 2021 at 11:00 am. Before the song's release, Sanjana Sanghi shared a few glimpses of the full song, on her official Instagram handle. Take a look at the glimpse shared by Sanjana.

Sanjana Sanghi shares BTS of Mehendi wale Haath YouTube song

The Instagram video started with Guru Randhawa and Sanjana getting ready for their shot. The video also included some chorus lines of the song. Sanjana Sanghi looked adorable in her orange bride-to-be Mehendi outfit. Guru Randhawa, on the other hand, was seen switching his outfits for different shots. Sanjana Sanghi shared that Mehendi Wale Haath is her first-ever music video and it’s also her first time working with Guru Randhawa.

According to the glimpse shared, the audience can figure out that this will be another super hit song of the singer. It depicts love, separation, and celebration. Sanjana Sanghi will portray a bride-to-be in the music video while Guru Randhawa will be seen as army personnel in the music video. Along with the video, Sanjana shared in the caption that the video is a tiny glimpse of the best mixture of fun, laughter & hard work while filming for Mehendi Wale Haath in Himachal. She also shared that she always had a blast with singer Guru Randhawa.

Sanjana Sanghi's fans wished her best of luck under her post on Instagram. Some of her fans also congratulated her on her new venture with the talented singer. Most of her followers on Instagram wrote that they could not wait for her song to release. One Instagram user also left a comment that Sanjana looked cute in her post.

