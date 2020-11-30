Gurupurab 2020: Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi, Nimrat Kaur Extend Wishes

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, an array of Bollywood stars extended their wishes to the fans to mark the special day. From Amitabh Bachchan to Ali Fazal, Nimrat Kaur, Angad Bedi, and several celebs took to their respective social media handles to sent their wishes across.

Bollywood celebs extend wishes on Gurupurab

Nimrat Kaur paid a visit to a gurudwara on the special day and uploaded pictures while seeking blessings. Clad in a yellow suit with matching jewelry, the actress had grabbed all attention on social media. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Wishing everyone a very very Happy Gurpurab. May the light and teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Sahib bless and guide us towards prosperity and togetherness.”

ਗੁਰਪੁਰਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ...♾♥️

Wishing everyone a very very Happy Gurpurab. May the light and teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Sahib bless and guide us towards prosperity and togetherness...🙏🏼✨ #HappyGuruNanakJayanti #HappyGurpurab #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/ZPemlBbQjQ — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 30, 2020

Actor Ali Fazal also extended his wishes with throwback pictures from his gurudwara visit. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy Gurupurab!!” Actor Angad Bedi shared a series of pictures with wife Neha and daughter Mehr. The first picture is from their wedding where the two got hitched in a traditional gurudwara wedding while the second picture is of the family together seeking blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. “gurupurab diyan lakh lakh Vadhiyaan!!! Nanak naam chad di kala.. tere bhane sarbat da bhala,” he captioned the picture on Instagram.

Happy Gurupurab !! #GuruNanakJayanti pic.twitter.com/h14LYfuxv6 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) November 30, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan on the other hand shared a picture of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and first of the 10 Sikh gurus, and wrote, “Gurupurab.” Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also extended his wishes with some of the renowned books of the saint that are there in his library. my wishes and greetings on this auspicious occasion of Gurupurab .. the birth anniversary of GURU NANAK DEV ji .. the 551 st .... and I look up from my desk .. and HE is there with me .. with his blessings .. Sat naam wahe Guru !!,” Bachchan posted on his Twitter account. Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Purab marks the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He is considered the founder of Sikhism. People celebrate this day as one of the most sacred occasions all over the world.

T 3737 -

.. my wishes and greetings on this auspicious occasion of Gurupurab .. the birth anniversary of GURU NANAK DEV ji .. the 551 st ..



.. and I look up from my desk .. and HE is there with me .. with his blessings ..



Sat naam wahe Guru !! pic.twitter.com/npsR7ouMF2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 29, 2020

