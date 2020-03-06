'Gypsy' Movie Gets Positive Reviews From Fans And Critics For Its Gripping Story

Gypsy is an Indian Tamil language film that released recently. The film is written and directed by Raju Murugan. The movie features Jiiva, Natasha Singh, Lal Jose, Sunny Wayne and Susheela Raman in pivotal roles. The movie follows the story of a man named Gypsy which is played by Jiiva. Gypsy falls in love with Waheeda which is being played by Natasha Singh. The movie traces the story of how contemporary political scenarios affect their love. The director also gives a message of social harmony in the movie.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Reveals That She Is Not Averse To Returning To South Indian Cinema

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda 'warmly' Welcomes Ananya Panday To The South Indian Film Industry

The film had a long struggle with the censor board due to its sensitive theme. As the film released recently, it is being received well by the audience and the critics as well. Here are some of the Gypsy movie reviews.

What a film 🔥 worth the wait ...@JiivaOfficial anna vera level ❤ A wonderful experience throughout the film 🎉 @Music_Santhosh The music scored the most in the film @Dir_Rajumurugan super film🔥 the locations and the visuals were the best #Gypsy #GypsyFromToday #Gypsyreview pic.twitter.com/qtwdLieMqw — Ramanth Sangav (@RamanthSangav) March 6, 2020

#Gypsyreview - An Emotional Love Driven Political Flim.@Dir_Rajumurugan sir a great applause for the boldness of the story..👏@JiivaOfficial bro on of the best Performance 👌@Music_Santhosh sir we Really Blessed to have you in KollyWood.💛#Gypsy -A must Watch one.#ஜிப்ஸி pic.twitter.com/qx0BYdL5im — Thalapathy Fan (@Thalapa95876238) March 6, 2020

Also Read | Boney Kapoor To Do More South Indian Films, Thankful To Late Wife Sridevi For 'connection'

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay, Deverakonda & Other South Indian Stars In The Best Outfits This Week

#GypsyFromToday Getting Mixed Reviews From Press Show, Will See How Common Audiences Will Receive It! #Jiiva Badly Needs A HIT Now...



Here The Interesting Fanmade Design From @abdulamanan 👍#Gypsy #Gypsyreview pic.twitter.com/CJ71xGNIEW — 7STAR Cine Media Team 💥 (@cinemaismylove) March 6, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.