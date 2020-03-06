The Debate
'Gypsy' Movie Gets Positive Reviews From Fans And Critics For Its Gripping Story

Bollywood News

Gypsy movie is a Tamil romantic road film that features Jiiva and Natasha Singh in lead roles. Here are some of the reviews of the movie Gypsy

gypsy movie

Gypsy is an Indian Tamil language film that released recently. The film is written and directed by Raju Murugan. The movie features Jiiva, Natasha Singh, Lal Jose, Sunny Wayne and Susheela Raman in pivotal roles. The movie follows the story of a man named Gypsy which is played by Jiiva. Gypsy falls in love with Waheeda which is being played by Natasha Singh. The movie traces the story of how contemporary political scenarios affect their love. The director also gives a message of social harmony in the movie.

The film had a long struggle with the censor board due to its sensitive theme. As the film released recently, it is being received well by the audience and the critics as well. Here are some of the Gypsy movie reviews.

