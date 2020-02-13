'Haathi Mere Saathi' Teaser Out: Rana Daggubati & Pulkit Samrat's Film Excites Fans

Bahubali actor and south superstar Rana Daggubati is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi. Reportedly, the screenplay of the film is based on human and wildlife interaction. Rana will be seen playing an unconventional character in Haathi Mere Saathi.

A few days back, the makers released the first poster of the film. And recently, they also shared a one-minute-fifteen-seconds long teaser of the Rana Daggubati starrer film. Within a few hours, the teaser got more than a million views.

READ | Prabhas, Rana Daggubatti, Rajinikanth & South Indian Actors Who Influenced Bollywood

The teaser of Haathi Mere Saathi starts with a dense forest. Rana is seen seating near a pond. As the teaser progresses, the actor seems to be calling the elephants in their language. Later, all of a sudden, Pulkit Samrat enters the frame while jumping to sit on an elephant.

The background soundtrack keeps the viewer engaged. Rana also seems to chase someone in a crowded city. In the complete one-minute-fifteen-seconds teaser, there are only two dialogues. The teaser ends with Rana Daggubati calling his character name 'Baldev' and a tiger roaring from his behind.

Check out the teaser below:

READ | Jwala Gutta Gushes Over Beau Vishnu Vishal's Look In Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Aranya'

Details of Haathi Mere Saathi

Interestingly, the first official poster of the film was released in three languages -- Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. In one of the posters, Rana Daggubati is seen angry whereas, in another poster, Pulkit Samrat is seen hugging an elephant. Reportedly, Rana will dub the film in all three languages. The film is slated to hit theatres on April 2, 2020. On the other side, Shriya Sharma and Zoya Hussain will also play pivotal characters in the Prabhu Solomon directorial.

READ | Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Gets A New Release Date

READ | Sharad Kelkar Replaces Rana Dagubbati In Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'

(Cover Image Courtesy: Rana Daggubati Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.