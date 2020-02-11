Pulkit Samrat Carries A Mahout Look In 'Haathi Mere Saathi' New Poster

The much-anticipated film Haathi Mere Sathi has been on papers for a long time now. The filmmakers announced the release date of the movie recently. Helmed by Prabhu Solomon, the movie stars Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Zoya Hussain and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles. Recently, the makers released a new poster of the movie featuring Pulkit Samrat.

In the poster, Pulkit Samrat is seen caressing an elephant. The poster also revealed Pulkit’s character in the movie that is Shankar. The actor is evidently carrying the look of a Mahout, wearing a kurta with a scarf. He also has a wooden stick in his hand the same as that of a Mahout.

The poster also unfolds the release date of the movie that is April 2, 2020. Haathi Mere Saathi is a production by Eros Now. The makers also released a movie poster featuring Rana Daggubati. Whereas Pulkit Samrat is seen in a calm facial expression in the poster, Rana Daggubati is seen wearing an aggressive facial expression in the movie poster. Rana’s character in the movie would be of Bandev.

Haathi Mere Saathi’s Telugu title is Aranya and the Tamil title is Kaadan. The movie is based on a man who lives in the forest for 25 years. Rana Daggubati will reportedly be seen in high octane action sequences and will also share the screen with 12 elephants reportedly. Haathi Mere Saathi will also focus on environmental issues like deforestation and others. The makers of the movie had reportedly revealed in an interview with a daily portal that Haathi Mere Saathi is somewhat based on the lines of the classic The Jungle Book.

