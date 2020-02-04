Hina Khan Was Inspired From Juhi Chawla's 'Darr' & Madhuri Dixit's 'Anjaam' For 'Hacked'

Hina Khan gained immense popularity with Big Boss 11 and also made her Cannes debut last year. Hina Khan is now making her Bollywood debut with Hacked. The movie explores the dark side of social media stalking. Recently in an interview, Hina Khan opened about how Madhuri Dixit’s Anjaam and Juhi Chawla’s Darr helped her prepare for her role in Hacked.

Hina Khan opens up about her inspiration for Hacked

Talking about the preparation for her character in Hacked, Hina Khan told a daily entertainment portal that she rediscovered the movies Anjaam and Darr. Even though she had watched the movies earlier, she seemed to understand them better this time what kind of psychological or emotional trauma people go through when they are bullied. From Juhi Chawla’s character, in Darr movie, Hina reportedly learned what impact bullying and stalking have on a woman. She was able to “grasp the arc” of how a free-spirited woman becomes fearful and reserved.

Hina khan reportedly added that she also needed her character in Hacked to transition in a similar manner. Helping her do it was Darr and Anjaam which presented her the emotions in plain language. She also said that Juhi Chawla and Madhuri Dixit’s performances in their respective movies helped Hina better her own in Hacked. Although there are outright similarities between the two films and Hacked, Hina drew the essence of her character from the two movies.

Hacked is directed by Vikram Bhatt. It also stars Rohan Shah, Komal Chhabria and Mohit Malhotra besides Hina Khan. Hacked is being bankrolled by Loneranger Productions. The movie is all set to release on February 7, 2020.

