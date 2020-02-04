Hina Khan Feels 'Hacked' To Sure-shot Strengthen People's Confidence, Know Why

After impressing fans with her vicious moves as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan is all set to grace the silver screen with her first movie in Bollywood titled Hacked. Hina has left no stone unturned in promoting her film on various social media platforms. Recently, while talking to an entertainment portal, Hina Khan made an interesting revelation about why Hacked is a must-watch film.

Hina Khan says 'Hacked' will strengthen people's confidence

While interacting with an entertainment portal, Hina Khan revealed that she was not confident enough to do Hacked, but somehow Vikram Bhatt inspired her to perform in the film. Hina Khan also said that Vikram strengthened her confidence and also told her that the movie will strengthen people's confidence too. Khan shared that Hacked has an intriguing storyline.

Also Read | Hina Khan Talks About How She Is Disturbed By Cyber Harassment Stories

Sharing insights about the storyline of Hacked, Hina khan further revealed that there is a very interesting message in the movie and she cannot wait for the audience to learn about it. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star also said that the movie does not follow the basic concept and entertainment and drama.

Also Read | Hina Khan Takes Inspiration From Kareena Kapoor Khan's Glamorous Wardrobe? See Pics

Also Read | Ananya Panday's 'Kylie Jenner Inspired Outfit' Called Out By Fashion Watch-dog Diet Sabya

Meanwhile, Hina Khan's film Hacked alongside Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar amongst others has gripped the audience. The psychological thriller film traces the dark side of the social media world and also shows how obsessive love can turn out to be dangerous. After the trailer, the songs from the movie are also receiving pouring love from the audience.

Also Read | Hina Khan And Ananya Panday's Fashion Face Off: Who Donned The Black Skirt Better?

(Image courtesy: Hina Khan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.