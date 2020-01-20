The Debate
Hina Khan Praised By Netizens In Trailer Of Her Debut Film 'Hacked'

Bollywood News

Hina Khan is set to make her big-screen debut with Hacked. The trailer of the film was recently released. Check out what audience's view on the trailer

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
hina khan

Hina Khan is set to make her big-screen debut with thriller film, Hacked. It also Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar. The trailer of the film was recently released, read to know what the audience say about it.

Also Read | Hina Khan Reveals She Will Do THIS When Her Debut Movie 'Hacked' Releases

Hacked trailer reactions

Also Read | Hina Khan Shares The Motion Poster Of Her Upcoming Film 'Hacked'

Also Read | Vikram Bhatt Reveals Why Hina Khan Is The Perfect Choice For 'Hacked'

 

Hacked trailer 

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's 'Malang' To Clash With Hina Khan's 'Hacked'

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the story is mainly about a boy's love for an older girl and how it turns into an obsession and deals with online hacking/cyberbullying. It is produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt under their banner LoneRanger Productions. Hacked is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020.

 

 

