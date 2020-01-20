Hina Khan Praised By Netizens In Trailer Of Her Debut Film 'Hacked'

Hina Khan is set to make her big-screen debut with thriller film, Hacked. It also Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar. The trailer of the film was recently released, read to know what the audience say about it.

Hacked trailer reactions

Wow just watched trailer of #HinaKhan debut movie #Hacked , Sherr Khan @eyehinakhan you're just too good



From your expressions to dialogue delivery You're Just Bang On Lady👏🏻



You're being watched.If you lose control, you lose everything,you're Hacked#SidMakkar #HackedTrailer pic.twitter.com/VOFaIb0TV9 — Puja Agarwal ᴾᵃⁿᵍᵃᴼⁿ²⁴ᵗʰᴶᵃⁿ❤ (@puja23pu) January 20, 2020

Omgg wht a trailer just osaam Waiting for the movie now seems difficult. @eyehinakhan u r on fire grl 😍 I can't wait for February 7th

All the best grl #HinaKhan #HackedTrailer #NowhereToHide@TheVikramBhatt @mohitmalhotra9@Rohaan_ https://t.co/zVGzwDUArj — 𝐑.𝐈. 𝐀𝐤𝐚𝐬𝐡 (@iamakash2012) January 20, 2020

After Watching #HackedTrailer I Have Just One Word To Say Crazzzyyyy🔥#HinaKhan Is Damn Good

Can't Wait To Watch The Movie@Rohaan_

Is Also Fab In His Role #NowhereToHide@eyehinakhan @TheVikramBhatt

Trailer Link~ https://t.co/mPOKzsGkCW — Sugandha✨ (@Itz_Khushi) January 20, 2020

Brilliant she is, it takes courage to make a debut in industry with such an imp issue, which we all fear of but talk less Abt it, how safe we really r,is our privacy really private, how life takes a while turn if all is #Hacked, leaked ,u r awesome @eyehinakhan as #HackedTrailer pic.twitter.com/zFcaOJ81O0 — Tanu✨❤️Hina Di ✨😍 (@tanu_gupta80) January 20, 2020

Not saying #Hacked trailer will give uh goosebumps bcoz I'm hina fan

It's coming from a genuine person everything in the trailer was intriguing #hinakhan @eyehinakhan #hackedtrailer #nowheretohide — Hina.worlds ✨✨ (@eyeshikhaa) January 20, 2020

Hacked trailer

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the story is mainly about a boy's love for an older girl and how it turns into an obsession and deals with online hacking/cyberbullying. It is produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt under their banner LoneRanger Productions. Hacked is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020.

