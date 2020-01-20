Hina Khan Praised By Netizens In Trailer Of Her Debut Film 'Hacked'

Hina Khan is set to make her big-screen debut with thriller film, Hacked. It also Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar. The trailer of the film was recently released, read to know what the audience say about it.
Wow just watched trailer of #HinaKhan debut movie #Hacked , Sherr Khan @eyehinakhan you're just too good— Puja Agarwal ᴾᵃⁿᵍᵃᴼⁿ²⁴ᵗʰᴶᵃⁿ❤ (@puja23pu) January 20, 2020
From your expressions to dialogue delivery You're Just Bang On Lady👏🏻
You're being watched.If you lose control, you lose everything,you're Hacked#SidMakkar #HackedTrailer pic.twitter.com/VOFaIb0TV9
Superb trailer🔥— ᴀɴɴᴜʰⁱⁿᵃʰᵒˡⁱᶜ✨jUliEt❤ (@hprneet143) January 20, 2020
Not bcoz my fav. @eyehinakhan
Is main lead but the trailer is actually very exciting😯#Hacked trailer out now: https://t.co/oErikMbwwR@TheVikramBhatt @ZeeStudios_ @Rohaan_ #NowhereToHide pic.twitter.com/RS1dhCFLOJ
Promising, relevant and very— Shiv Dutta ⚡ (@imshiva17) January 20, 2020
impcatful #HackedTrailer https://t.co/E1LPa9D2M1 @TheVikramBhatt is
back with yet another masterpiece. @eyehinakhan n @Rohaan_ looks
exceptional in the promo.
Eagerly wait for the movie #Hacked @krishnavbhatt @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/Y7DkIOH5vg
Guys #HackedTrailer is awesome. So lets roar together guys. #HackedTrailer #Hacked #NoWhereToHide #HinaKhan https://t.co/bd65UhvsHR— Sonamdoll (@Sonamdoll1) January 20, 2020
Omgg wht a trailer just osaam Waiting for the movie now seems difficult. @eyehinakhan u r on fire grl 😍 I can't wait for February 7th— 𝐑.𝐈. 𝐀𝐤𝐚𝐬𝐡 (@iamakash2012) January 20, 2020
All the best grl #HinaKhan #HackedTrailer #NowhereToHide@TheVikramBhatt @mohitmalhotra9@Rohaan_ https://t.co/zVGzwDUArj
After Watching #HackedTrailer I Have Just One Word To Say Crazzzyyyy🔥#HinaKhan Is Damn Good— Sugandha✨ (@Itz_Khushi) January 20, 2020
Can't Wait To Watch The Movie@Rohaan_
Is Also Fab In His Role #NowhereToHide@eyehinakhan @TheVikramBhatt
Trailer Link~ https://t.co/mPOKzsGkCW
Brilliant she is, it takes courage to make a debut in industry with such an imp issue, which we all fear of but talk less Abt it, how safe we really r,is our privacy really private, how life takes a while turn if all is #Hacked, leaked ,u r awesome @eyehinakhan as #HackedTrailer pic.twitter.com/zFcaOJ81O0— Tanu✨❤️Hina Di ✨😍 (@tanu_gupta80) January 20, 2020
Not saying #Hacked trailer will give uh goosebumps bcoz I'm hina fan— Hina.worlds ✨✨ (@eyeshikhaa) January 20, 2020
It's coming from a genuine person everything in the trailer was intriguing #hinakhan @eyehinakhan #hackedtrailer #nowheretohide
Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the story is mainly about a boy's love for an older girl and how it turns into an obsession and deals with online hacking/cyberbullying. It is produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt under their banner LoneRanger Productions. Hacked is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020.
