Rajkummar Rao Takes On The Role Of A PT Teacher In Hansal Mehta's 'Chhalaang'

Rajkummar Rao is undoubtedly one of the most talented and critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood. The actor has worked with filmmaker Hansal Mehta numerous times before, in massively popular and acclaimed movies such as Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh and Omerta. Rajkummar Rao will now once again work with Hansal Mehta in the upcoming film, Chhalaang. However, while the previous films the two have worked on have been more on the serious side, Chhalaang will be a comedy with some subtle social commentary that will be added. Recently, in an interview with a news portal, Rajkummar Rao discussed the upcoming movie, revealing a few details of its plot, setting, and characters.

Rajkummar Rao will turn PT teacher for Hansal Mehta's upcoming film

Also Read | Fatima Sana Shaikh and Rajkummar Rao take an e-rickshaw ride in new still from 'Ludo'

In the interview, Rajkummar Rao said that it was fantastic working with Hansal Mehta again on such an intriguing story. The actor further stated that he and Hansal had wonderful chemistry, which has resulted in some of the most beautiful stories of his career. He also added that Chhalaang will be the protagonist’s aspirational journey with loads of fun.

Also Read | 'Chhalaang': Rajkummar Rao poster gets interesting reply from Ritu Phogat, banter ensues

Chhalaang is set in Haryana, and Rajkummar Rao will take on the role of a PT teacher in the film, named Montu. Actor Nushrat Bharucha will play Rajkummar Rao's love interest, Neelu. Taking about his preparation for the film, Rajkummar stated that it involved getting the Haryanvi accent right and learning about the fitness routine taught to kids in school.

Also Read | Mumbai Police's smart way to curb honking wins B-Town; Rajkummar, others term it 'awesome'

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor further revealed that as a child in school, he used to love the PT drills and his sports teachers were fond of him because he was good at every sport. In fact, one of his teachers wanted him to focus exclusively on sports and not get distracted by other extracurricular activities such as dance and acting. Rajkummar Rao added that Chhalaang will talk about the values of PT and sports in school and discuss how PT helps in instilling discipline and fitness in students while still remaining fun.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao's films which have less than 7 IMDb ratings



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.