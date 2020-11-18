Hansal Mehta Reveals His First Job As Salesperson, Netizens Join 'first Salary' Trend

Recently, Bollywood filmmakers have caught up with a new Twitter trend of revealing their first salary, jobs, and the age they started earning a living. Ace director Hansal Mehta was the first one to reveal his first salary details on Twitter and informed that he earned Rs s 450 at the age of 16 while working in a garments shop. Apart from Hansal, other directors like Anubhav Sinha and Umesh Shukla also made revelations about their first job.

Taking to the trend, the filmmaker shared a post and wrote that his first job was as a salesperson in a garments shop as a salesperson at the age of 16. ““First salary- Rs.450pm. Age-16. A salesperson at Intershoppe Kemp’s Corner selling Fu’s jeans and casual wear to earn money for my junior college wardrobe,” he tweeted. Followed by Hansal Mehta was another ace filmmaker and his friend Anubhav Sinha. Anubhav revealed that the first money he earned was just Rs 80. He was in engineering college at the time and tutored a seventh-grade student.

Quoting Hansal’s tweet on the micro-blogging site was director Umesh K Shukla who directed films like 102 Not Out, OMG: Oh My God, and many more. Umesh said that his first salary was Rs 35 per show when he worked in theatre under director Mahendra Joshi. Like Hansal, he also worked as a salesman in a store.

As soon as the trend started gathering momentum on social media, several fans of the great directors were quick enough to disclose details about their job and the salary they earned from it. One of the users narrated his life story and wrote, “My first salary was Rs.50/- pm. Age 14 years. A part-time job at a printing press. Bought new books for New class.” Another user also shared a similar story and wrote, “1st Salary 450/- Age 17 Famous Book Store Janpath Delhi as a Sales Boy.” A third follower of the director wrote, “First salary 300 Age 15 Tuition to a 3rd-grade girl...”

There were even some who were happy to recall their first job and expressed their pride in sharing it will on the social media platform. One of, the users wrote that her first income was Rs 120 at the age of 17 where she made many handmade paper products and had learned a lot by doing it. Another user wrote that he earned Rs 10 by playing hockey matches at other schools. He wrote that nothing in this world can overpower that feeling.

