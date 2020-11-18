Hansal Mehta Says 'invest In Stories, Not In Stars'; Speaks On 'Scam 1992's Success

On November 18, filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to his social media handle and addressed the success of his recently released web-series, Scam 1992. While extending his gratitude towards the entire cast and crew of the web series, Hansal Mehta also shared his take on the making of it. In a brief tweet, Hansal proclaimed that Scam 1992 is "special" and the team behind the series deserves a huge applaud for their contribution. Interestingly, his tweet came with a picture that featured the "Most liked Indian web-series", based on Ormax Advocacy. Among the top ten web-series, Scam 1992 topped the list.

Hansal Mehta on Scam 1992's success

Expressing his joy for achieving the milestone, he lauded the producers of the series and asserted that the team made the show with belief, passion and conviction. He also urged the makers to give freedom to their team and keep faith in them. Scroll down to take a look at Hansal Mehta's Twitter thread on Scam 1992's massive success.

Details of Scam 1992 cast and plot

Coming to the cast of Scam 1992, Pratik Gandhi, a Gujarati actor, has essayed the lead character named Harshad Mehta. Apart from him, the web-series also featured Sharib Hashmi, Rajat Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, KK Raina, Satish Kaushik, Lalit Parimoo, etc. play pivotal roles in the story. The story manages to transport the viewers into the 90’s era through its amazing cinematography. The web-series, currently streaming on Sony Liv, was released on October 9.

Coming to Scam 1992's plot, the much-acclaimed series is adapted from journalist Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu's book, The Scam: Who Won, who Lost, who Got Away. The character of journalist and author Sucheta Dalal was played by Shreya Dhanwanthary. The infamous stockbroker Harshad was known as the Amitabh Bachchan of the stock market.

Harshad was arrested in 1992 with several allegations against him for stamp paper fraud, bank receipts fraud, and securities fraud. e was also accused of major stock market manipulation. The ten-episode series gave a brief look into the scam and how Harshad started from the scrap.

