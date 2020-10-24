Hansal Mehta Reveals Why He Could Relate To Harshad Mehta's Story In 'Scam 1992'

Hansal Mehta who made his digital debut with Scam 1992 on Sony LIV loves telling real-life stories on screen and says that the series Scam 1992 gave him another chance to explore the human psyche in a holistic way. The series is based on the rise and fall of the broker Harshad Mehta.

Here's why Hansal Mehta could relate to Harshad Mehta's story

Hansal Mehta has successfully adapted stories of real-life people in his films Shahid, Aligarh, Omerta and the web series Bose Dead/Alive. According to reports by PTI, Hansal Mehta believes there is a thread of humanity and empathy. He looks at the characters with the greatest empathy and not just the central parts. He said that many people are victims of circumstances or of their own mistakes and faults, but they are still human beings. Hansal Mehta said that flaws are a part of human nature and he tries to treat human nature holistically with an empathy that shows how his character emerge ultimately. The National Award-winning director said the test for him was whether the character or an event he was facing resonated with him in some way or not.

Stating an example of his recently released series Scam 1992, the director said he understood the emotions of the character since he himself comes from a middle-class family. He said that he could relate to the aspirations of Harshad Mehta. Hansal Mehta further added that he grew with similar aspirations as the character in the series and wanted to achieve something in life, stating that he wanted to be known and grew up with people who also had similar aspirations.

Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 is based on a book by Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal, The Scam: who won, who lost, who left. The director had read the book many years ago and wanted to turn it into a movie, but scrapped the idea back then because no one was ready to invest in his idea. Hansal Mehta said that book contained a lot of technical detail and it was difficult for the writers to flesh out an engaging story. Scam 1992 has been garnering positive reviews from the audience ever since its release.

