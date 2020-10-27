Scam 1992 Actor Kavin Dave Opens Up About Working With Hansal Mehta

Actor Kavin Dave has a number of roles in his kitty including My Name Is Khan, I Hate Luv Storys, Crook, Kick, and a negative role in Flesh. He was recently seen playing the role of Rajeev in the Hansal Mehta show Scam 1992 on SonyLiv. Read on to know what he has to say about the director.

Kavin Dave talks about Hansal Mehta

Kavin Dave plays the role of Rakesh which is loosely inspired by the well-known businessman Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who is called the King of the stock market. He filled the void that the arrest and downfall of Harshad Mehta created in the stock market. As Dave spoke about his character and preparation for it he said: "My character in the series is loosely based on a real-life character. I am part of the bear gang who are arch-rivals to Harshad Mehta. When you get to play such a part, preparation becomes slightly more different from the other fictional characters that one has designed or interpreted. So, I tried indulging in reading up more on the subject, the person, watching some old television interviews etc. And then added my own personality to it. Also, the workshop with Hansal Sir really gave me a clearer and more definite picture of how and what the character is and should be."

Kavin had dreamt of working with Hansal Mehta for a long time and had been a fan since he saw Aligarh. When asked about working with Hansal Mehta, he said: “It is every actor's dream to work with a director who brings the best out of an actor and Hansal sir is one of them. He lets you be, he sets you free to explore and you suddenly realise that it's just flowing, the magic is happening. So yes, I feel really blessed to have worked with him."

As he spoke about working with Pratik Gandhi, he said that it is always a pleasure working with the actor and that he is supremely talented. As per Kavin, the duo has worked closely on a few other projects. He says that working with Gandhi 'is a blast' as the two are always up to improvising and giving each other honest feedback. Kavin says he wished the two had more scenes together in Scam.

When asked about how he feels about the show getting such a great response, Kavin said that he knew they were delivering something big with the show, but he also spoke about not expecting such a huge positive response coming their way. The actor said that he was overwhelmed by all the love and appreciation the show has received.

Scam 1992 released on October 9, 2020, and is available for streaming on the Sony Liv App. The show has 10 episodes which have all been written by Sumit Purohit and Saumit Dey. The show has done tremendously well with the audience and has a 9.6/10 rating on IMDb.

