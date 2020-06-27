Hansal Mehta Slams Netflix For Disrespecting Content-makers, Calls Out Credit Skip Feature

In the bid to binge-watch our favourite content on the different OTT platforms, we tend to overlook the role of contributors in the movie or the series we get hooked onto. Almost all of the digital streaming giants have an option of 'skip intro' for the credits at the beginning of a film and an automatic skip to the next episode once the currently playing one is concluded. Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta is of the opinion that this practice by OTT platforms fails to acknowledge the team that worked to make the content.

Mehta tagged Netflix CEO Reed Hastings in his tweet and called the streaming giant out for not playing the list of end credits on their shows and films. He said that it should be the viewers' choice if they want to skip the credits for the next content and that, as a platform that cashes in on the work of the people in the credits, they should change their current style.

He wrote, "About time @netflix led the way in playing end credits on their shows and films. Let the viewer decide whether he wants to immediately skip to the next episode. As a platform that thrives on content you must show some respect for the people who have made it. @reedhastings".

Hansal Mehta also pointed out that other platforms should follow suit as he highlighted that automatic skipping of credits makes them redundant.

He added, "Same request to all other platforms. There is an unhealthy tendency to have only some credits in the intro and it creates an unfair hierarchy within teams. With end credits being automatically skipped they become redundant.".

The veteran director has been active and vocal about different matters through his social media accounts and has recently weighed in on the ongoing nepotism debate in the film industry. Netizens have been lashing out at some of the big names of the film industry, most of them from 'film families', amid speculation of favoritism and 'campism' for star kids being responsible for Sushant allegedly being ousted from numerous films.

Hansal Mehta also waded into the controversy on Monday and felt the debate need to be ‘broadened.’ The director gave an example that his son ‘got a step in the door’ because of him. However, the young one being his son was not the only reason for him to get the opportunity, as his qualities of being ‘talented, disciplined, hardworking and having similar values’ were the reasons, the filmmaker wrote.

