Hansal Mehta And Anubhav Sinha's Banter About Filming Impatience Escalates Hilariously

With the Coronavirus still dictating terms in the country, the shooting of many movies has got stalled. Filmmakers seem to be getting impatient as the days roll by, unable as they are to make their films. Director Anubhav Sinha seems to be one of them.

Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha's Twitter banter

Recently, Bollywood director Anubhav Sinha tweeted that he wants to get back to making movies "Now" and wished that Coronavirus would "go". Reply to his tweet, Singh's close friend Hansal Mehta revealed that he has already started working and jokingly added, "What Corona???". Sinha then asked Hansal Mehta if he has already started shooting. He also asked his friend to clarify the statement. To this Mehta replied that he had said no such thing and if anybody "claimed" such a thing then they are "anti-national". Take a look:

I want to make a movie.... like...NOW!!!



Go Corona Go. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 21, 2020

Sir.... you are shooting???? Please give clarification.... https://t.co/9IL3dZ6yzc — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 21, 2020

In other news, all shootings were cancelled from March 19, 2020, due to the Coronavirus lockdown in the nation. Many movies' release also got stalled because of it. Recently, however, the Maharashtra government has allowed shooting to resume. But this is only if the crew follows the Coronavirus guidelines and protocols regarding social distancing and hygiene. According to the latter, shoots will resume with only one-third of the total number of crew. Other guidelines include require everyone to wear gloves and that the sets of the movies be fumigated daily.

In an interview with a daily portal, Hansal Mehta had opened up saying shoots must be resumed quickly. He explained that the livelihoods of many people are suffering because of the lockdown and shoots being cancelled. He also said that if allowed, the productions should follow the guidelines provided and do-away with certain kinds of scenes.

Hansal Mehta also added that Sweden and Denmark have allowed shoots to resume and released guidelines to follow. This is because the number of COVID cases are receding.

Hansal Mehta had started his career as a director with Khana Khazana after which he went on to direct Bollywood movies. He helmed movies like Jayate, Simran, Aligarh, The Accidental Prime Minister, Citylights and Chhal. For his movie, Shahid, he also won a National Award for Best Direction.

Image credit: Anubhav Sinha Instagram, Hansal Mehta Instagram

