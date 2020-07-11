Hansal Mehta Complains Of High Electricity Bill Despite Being Away For Four Months

Seems like Bollywood celebrities’ list for increased electricity bills is increasing day by day. Recently, filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to his Twitter to share that he has received a bill of ₹18,030. He also informed that he has received this high amount of bill despite him not being at home for the past four months.

He wrote, “Haven't been home in Mumbai for 4 months. Yet my electricity bill this month is Rs. 18030/-. Wassup @Adani_Elec_Mum?”. Take a look at Hansal Mehta's twitter update.

Haven't been home in Mumbai for 4 months. Yet my electricity bill this month is Rs. 18030/-. Wassup @Adani_Elec_Mum ? — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 10, 2020

Taapsee Pannu's electricity bill

3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of POWER r u charging us for? pic.twitter.com/jZMMoxDMgj — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

In the recent past, actor Taapsee Pannu also raised concern for a high amount of electricity bill. Taapsee posted pictures of her electricity bill for the month of June, which was due for Rs 36,000. Along with that, she also shared the bill for the month of May, which was Rs 3,850. The ‘insane rise’ is close to a nine-fold increase, or in other words, 835 percent. She also questioned why the website to address her grievance could not be opened.

So a quick response issue but permission not issued ! Matlab is this some kind of besti link ? pic.twitter.com/N1nejZ5qB4 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

Apart from Taapsee, Vir Das too asked his followers on Twitter if they received a bill amount that was three times the amount they usually pay. Actors Neha Dhupia, Ashish Chowdhry, Dino Morea, Kamya Punjabi replied in the affirmative. Ashish joked that he went to check if all geysers were on the whole month, while Dino joked that he had ‘got a shock’ and that there was no surge in electricity, but only in the bill.

Gosh I did. And yes, three times.

It’s a massive jump. Went and checked all the geysers in the house if they were on all month!!😅@TataPower https://t.co/8I6BZbgyiZ — Ashish Chowdhry (@AshishChowdhry) June 28, 2020

I was just going to tweet about it. Literally got a shock, pun intended. There was no surge in electricity, just the bill 🤔 @Adani_Elec_Mum https://t.co/zaJfQzFXla — Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) June 28, 2020

Addressing the celebrities' queries, Adani Electricity took to Twitter on Sunday and explained, in steps, how the bills were calculated. Apart from this, a spokesperson from Adani Electricity recently issued a statement explaining the hefty power bills for Mumbaikars in the month of June.

"We have re-started physical meter reading which was temporarily halted since March because of COVID-19. Bills were generated on lower side being an average of preceding three months i.e. Dec, Jan & Feb, which are winter months. Actual consumption in the months of Apr, May & June is comparatively higher due to seasonal impact (summer) and increased usage (advent of Lockdown/Work from Home). Now the consumers will start receiving the bills based on their actual consumption with appropriate tariff slab benefits. The bill amount for the past period shall be accounted as per MERC guidelines."

Have queries pertaining to this month's bill? Please read below to find out how your bill was calculated.



For more details: https://t.co/jCK4cqzuU2 pic.twitter.com/G8je9QnlkO — Adani Electricity (@Adani_Elec_Mum) June 28, 2020

