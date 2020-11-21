'Happily Ever After': Kriti Sanon Wishes Parents On Anniversary, Shares Rare Unseen Pics

Kriti Sanon who is far from home while shooting for her next film, shared a series of throwback pictures of her parents while wishing them on their marriage anniversary. Apart from sharing lovable pictures on social media, the actress penned a heartfelt note for them while expressing her love and how much she is missing home while shooting.

Kriti Sanon wishes parents on their anniversary

The throwback pictures show the amazing bond Kriti’s parents share as she posted their wedding pictures where the two can be seen exchanging rings., The rest of the pictures are from their recent getaway where the family had a great time spending time together. While captioning the post, the Housefull 4 actress showered her love and wrote, “Happiest Anniversary Mumma Papa You’re my definition of “Happily Ever After”! Miss you guys.”

Apart from Kriti, her sister Nupur Sanon also shared some old pictures of their parents where the two can be seen striking a romantic post. While wishing the two on the special occasion, the actress wrote, “The way he looks at her” Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful couple I know. You guys complement each other in every way. Thank you for teaching me what love is, what a balanced relationship is, and how one should value and respect emotions the most. You guys are the definition of COOL for me.”

Apart from the two daughters, even Kriti’s mother Geeta Sanon shared a host of pictures on Instagram while celebrating 33 years of togetherness. The pictures showcase some of the happy and memorable moments that have been spent by the two over the years after they got married. Some of them show a young Kriti and Nupur together as toddlers in the arms of their parents. While wishing her husband and captioning the post, Geeta wrote, “From being strangers to life-partners to lovers to being parents and then to best friends, it's been a beautiful journey of 33 years of togetherness. Gratitude.”

