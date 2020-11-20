Kriti Sanon's Latest Poem Finely Describes Moment When One Hums Their 'soul Song'

Actor Kriti Sanon has been sharing her writings ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed and the actor is keen on continuing sharing '#PoetryWithKriti' on her Instagram handle with fans. After penning a heartfelt poem suggesting everyone to "unleash your heart", Kriti has now shared a monochrome picture of herself and expressed her desire of becoming 'the black and white moment' that flashes in front of one's eyes when they hum their favourite tune from their 'soul song'.

Kriti Sanon's latest '#SanonScribbles' is all things dramatic

Earlier today, i.e. November 20, 2020, Housefull 4 actor Kriti Sanon shared yet another poem penned by her with millions of fans on Instagram. Along with sharing a stunning monochrome portrait shot of herself, Kriti shared a heartfelt poem wherein she spoke about the 'black and white moment' that flashes in front on one's eyes when they're humming their soul song. In the black and white photograph shared by her on her Instagram handle, the 30-year-old looked gorgeous in a black satin robe over a floral bikini complemented with a wavy hairdo. The caption of her IG post read:

I want to be

the black and white moment

That flashes in front of your eyes

When you hum

Your favourite tune

Your soul song



—Kriti Sanon



#SanonScribbles #PoetryWithKriti #PoetryLover

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Kriti Sanon had shared a poem highlighting the importance of 'unleashing one's heart'. Along with flaunting her messy hairdo and a nude makeup look, Kriti penned an emotional poem and expressed how one's heart knows no right and just 'loves, hurts, forgives and repeats'. Her poem read:

For once in life

Unleash your heart

And let it take the lead

Let it twirl you fearlessly

And sweep you off your feet

Listen, as it whispers the song

That made it skip a beat

It knows no right

It knows no wrong

Just loves, hurts, forgives & repeats

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has multiple upcoming Bollywood projects in her kitty. The list of her upcoming films includes Bachchan Pandey and Heropanti 2. She will also be seen playing the titular role in the remake of the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, titled Mimi.

