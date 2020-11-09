Kriti Sanon Has A Fit Way Of 'measuring The Length' Of Her Room; Check Out The Post

After shelling out major fitness goals with her '#workinprogress' photograph flaunting her flexibility, Kriti Sanon has given a sneak-peek into her workout routine to fans yet again. Earlier today, Sanon took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her stretching workout along with a rib-tickling caption. The Housefull 4 actor has a unique way of measuring the length of her room, which she recently revealed on her Instagram handle.

This is how Kriti Sanon measured the length of her room

Earlier today, she had made netizens say "Keep it up" as she shared her way of measuring the length of her room by giving it a workout twist. Sporting a black bralette along with purple Nike Yoga tights, Kriti Sanon flaunted her stretching skills yet again with a yoga asana. Along with a glimpse of her home workout routine, the Lukka Chuppi actor added a humourous caption to the post, which read, "Measuring the length of my room". Soon after she shared the post, Kriti was showered with heaps of praise by the masses.

Check out Kriti Sanon's Instagram post below:

Within an hour from sharing the photo on Instagram, the post has garnered over a whopping 340k likes and more than 1600 comments. Netizens were all-praise about the 30-year-old's fitness in the comment section of the post. While sister Nupur Sanon commented writing, "Love the tights!!", many had some hilarious responses to Kriti's caption as they asked her whether she found out the length of her room.

Take a look at some of the netizens' reactions below:

The 30-year-old is a bigtime fitness junkie and Kriti Sanon's fitness photos on Instagram are proof. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor, who had turned poet-cum-writer during quarantine, has now shifted her focus to fitness again. Lately, Kriti has been sharing a couple of workout photos and videos with fans on Instagram to propagate the importance of fitness and healthy living.

Meanwhile, almost a week ago, Kriti Sanon had shared a photograph of yet another stretching workout with fans on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note on evolution. The actor wrote, "I thought of putting this up, then I felt it's not perfect! But why does everything have to be perfect anyways?? #WorkInProgress If you aren’t Evolving, You’re not really living. You’re just passing through Life! —Kriti" (sic). Take a look:

