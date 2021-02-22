'Happiness All Around': Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' Co-actor Shares Selfies, Thanks Ayan

Actor Ranbir Kapoor who is shooting for his upcoming sci-fi trilogy film Bhrahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt recently gave a reason for his another co-actor Aarti Ashar to rejoice. The actress who will be seen sharing screen space with the actor in the film took to Instagram and documented her fun-time shooting with Ranbir Kapoor on the sets. Making the moment more memorable for the actress, Ranbir clicked a couple of selfies with the actress and giving her reason to rejoice.

While captioning the lovable pictures, Aarti wrote, “Love month is full of goodness and happiness all around..." `Apart from this, Aarti also penned an appreciation post for director Ayan Mukerji while sharing some on-set pictures with him. Thanking the actor for the “phenomenal” experience of working with such great actors, Aarti wrote, “@ayan_mukerji Sir, Immense pleasure working with you always... Every day is phenomenal and great learning from you. just love this moment and thoroughly enjoy this week with you. Looking forward to explore more shots ....stay blessed Ayan Sir.”

Brahmastra that is one of the highly anticipated films to ever come out of Bollywood, is finally nearing completion after 2 years in the making. Earlier, South Indian superstar Nagarjuna who will also be seen playing a key role in the film announced about wrapping up his shooting schedule. The actor shared stills from the shooting sets and expressed his excitement about watching the film on the big screen. “And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created,” (sic) he tweeted.

And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created.#TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/CvKBAVphnt — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 16, 2021

After shooting the film for nearly 190 days, the makers of the much-awaited film Brahmastra are finally on the last leg of their schedule. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla revealed that director Ayan Mukerji was also working on the script of the sequel during the lockdown so that he can start filming for the second instalment without much delay. According to the entertainment portal, a source close to the film informed that the makers are planning to introduce another character for Brahmastra 2, a glimpse of which might be given in the end credit of the first part.

