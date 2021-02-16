'Brahmastra': Ayan Mukerji working on sci-fi sequel, to introduce a new character Dev

After shooting the film for nearly 190 days, the makers of the much-awaited film Brahmastra are finally on the last leg of their schedule. With megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni wrapping up the shooting schedule early on February 16, Pinkvilla revealed that director Ayan Mukerji was also working on the script of the sequel during the lockdown so that he can start filming for the second instalment without much delay. The action fantasy adventure drama has an ensemble star cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna.

Makers planning Bhrahmastra sequel

According to the entertainment portal, a source close to the film informed that the makers are planning to introduce another character for Brahmastra 2, a glimpse of which might be given in the end credit of the first part. Brahmastra is the journey of Shiva, while the sequel will be about another character, Dev, who is also blessed with unique superpowers. The makers are on a search hunt for an actor who can step into the shoes of the character and do complete justice.

The main characters, Shiva and Isha that are going to be played by Ranbir and Alia in the first part will also be present in the sequel. Though the film will talk about Isha and Shiva, however, the sequel will have more portions of Dev. The source further informed that the idea behind the franchise is to highlight the characters in the modern world in Indian mythology, and a glimpse at two lead characters names Shiva and Dev.

The story of Brahmastra revolves around is about the fight to conquer the most powerful weapon of the universe, Brahmastra, which’s split into three parts, hidden in different parts of the world. Since Ranbir and Alia do not have much role to play in the sequel, hence the two have signed other projects. The film is looking at a release towards the end of 2021. Earlier, on February 16, Nagarjuna shared some amazing pictures from the sets of the film while announcing his wrap-up. He shared his experience of working with the entire star cast and director Ayan Mukerji on the film. He then ended his message by saying that he could not wait for everyone to watch the “outstanding world” that filmmaker Ayan Mukherji has created. Along with the tweet, Nagarjuna also posted a couple of pictures with both Alia and Ranbir, along with Ayan Mukherji as well.

And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created.#TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/CvKBAVphnt — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 16, 2021

